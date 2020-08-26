Charges: Onalaska man gave woman meth, then assaulted her

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Onalaska man was charged with two felonies after a woman told police he gave her methamphetamine and assaulted her, according to court records.

Eric M. Stevens, 49, Onalaska, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony bail jumping, both as a repeat offender.

A woman went to Gundersen Health System Sunday and reported that she had been raped two days prior in a storage unit, according to the complaint.

She told police she was in her storage unit around midday Friday when a man she had met before, but didn’t know well -- later identified as Stevens -- showed up and gave her a shot of meth, according to the complaint. She drank the meth in her soda and started to feel strange.

The woman said Stevens began giving her a backrub and she dozed for a while, according to the complaint. She felt strange and hot and asked Stevens to bring her some ice, and he returned with a slushy drink the woman said tasted strange, like there was something in it.

The next thing she remembered, she was missing her pants and Stevens was touching her inappropriately, according to the complaint. The woman told police she didn’t remember much, but said she pulled away from Stevens and said no.