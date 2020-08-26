Charges: Onalaska man gave woman meth, then assaulted her

An Onalaska man was charged with two felonies after a woman told police he gave her methamphetamine and assaulted her, according to court records.
Eric M. Stevens, 49, Onalaska, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony bail jumping, both as a repeat offender.
A woman went to Gundersen Health System Sunday and reported that she had been raped two days prior in a storage unit, according to the complaint.
She told police she was in her storage unit around midday Friday when a man she had met before, but didn’t know well -- later identified as Stevens -- showed up and gave her a shot of meth, according to the complaint. She drank the meth in her soda and started to feel strange.
The woman said Stevens began giving her a backrub and she dozed for a while, according to the complaint. She felt strange and hot and asked Stevens to bring her some ice, and he returned with a slushy drink the woman said tasted strange, like there was something in it.
The next thing she remembered, she was missing her pants and Stevens was touching her inappropriately, according to the complaint. The woman told police she didn’t remember much, but said she pulled away from Stevens and said no.
According to the report, an officer was at the storage unit later on Friday investigating a separate case and recalled seeing the woman and Stevens. He reported Stevens was cleaning the storage unit and the woman appeared to be under the influence of something and couldn’t keep a conversation going.
Public defender Allison West disputed the allegations in the complaint, calling the case against Stevens “wishy-washy.”
“These are very serious charges, but I guess that will come out (at the preliminary hearing),” said West.
Judge Gloria Doyle ordered Stevens held on a $2,500 cash bond. Wednesday’s charges are Stevens’ sixth open case. He has also been charged with possession of methamphetamine, retail theft and bail jumping in the past two years.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
