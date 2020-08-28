 Skip to main content
Charges: Two La Crosse County men shared images of exploited children online
Charges: Two La Crosse County men shared images of exploited children online

Two La Crosse County men were accused Friday of exploiting children – including a toddler – on the internet.

Travis J. Gentry, 34, La Crosse, and Wayde M. Stokes, 27, Holmen, were each charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of possession of child pornography after the Coulee Region Children’s Internet Protection Task Force received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Travis Gentry

Gentry

According to the criminal complaint, Gentry was tied to an account on the social networking platform MeWe that uploaded 10 images of sexually exploited children in December 2019, one of which featured a toddler. Others featured children between an estimated 6 to 16 years old.

Other images connected to the account depicted a man police say is Gentry.

According to the complaint, police were able to locate Gentry using his IP address and the MeWe account used the same email address as a MySpace page that belonged to Gentry.

Wayde Stokes

Stokes

Police received another tip in April from Google that a Gmail account in February uploaded an image featuring a child under the age of 10 being raped, according to the complaint.

After subpoenaing records and investigating, police were able to connect the account to Stokes. Police found two images of children under 18 on his computer, according to the complaint.

Both Gentry and Stokes were released Friday on signature bonds ordered by Court Commissioner Ellen Thorn on the condition they have no contact with anyone under 18 and only access the internet for court appearances via Zoom and contacting an attorney.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

