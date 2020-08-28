Charges: Two La Crosse County men shared images of exploited children online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two La Crosse County men were accused Friday of exploiting children – including a toddler – on the internet.

Travis J. Gentry, 34, La Crosse, and Wayde M. Stokes, 27, Holmen, were each charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two counts of possession of child pornography after the Coulee Region Children’s Internet Protection Task Force received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the criminal complaint, Gentry was tied to an account on the social networking platform MeWe that uploaded 10 images of sexually exploited children in December 2019, one of which featured a toddler. Others featured children between an estimated 6 to 16 years old.

Other images connected to the account depicted a man police say is Gentry.

According to the complaint, police were able to locate Gentry using his IP address and the MeWe account used the same email address as a MySpace page that belonged to Gentry.

Police received another tip in April from Google that a Gmail account in February uploaded an image featuring a child under the age of 10 being raped, according to the complaint.