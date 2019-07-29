The former West Salem police chief will take the top job at the Onalaska Police Department in late August.
The Onalaska Police and Fire Commission announced Monday that Charles Ashbeck has accepted the position of police chief after 12 years in West Salem. He will take over for Troy Miller, who asked to return to his former position as assistant police chief earlier this year.
Ashbeck previously served 11 years as a police sergeant at the Racine Police Department. He has a bachelor's degree in behavior science and law from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, has completed the School of Police Staff and Command at Northwestern University Center for Public Safety and has completed the FBI National Academy.
Miller requested the demotion in April, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.