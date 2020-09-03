Chicago man accused of selling narcotics in La Crosse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Chicago man was in La Crosse County Circuit Court Thursday after he was accused of selling fentanyl in the La Crosse area.

Frederick B. Moore, 37, was charged with delivery of narcotics as a repeat offender. Moore was also charged with being a fugitive.

A confidential informant told La Crosse investigators Tuesday that Moore regularly travels to La Crosse to sell fentanyl, driving a rental car up and staying in La Crosse until he runs out of narcotics to sell, according to the complaint.

Officers arranged for the informant to purchase five grams of fentanyl from Moore for $500, which occurred without incident, according to the complaint. Officers then located Moore at the Motel 6 and arrested him while he was inside his rental vehicle.

Moore denied selling drugs; however, officers recovered the money used in the controlled buy operation in his shoes, according to the complaint. They also seized $4,600 in cash.

Moore faces up to 21 years in prison if convicted. He was also wanted in Illinois on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Prosecutors requested a $75,000 cash bond, noting Moore’s multiple warrants for his arrest, including a 2006 warrant out of Wood County that was active at the time of his request.

Judge Gloria Doyle granted the request and Moore remains in the La Crosse County Jail.

