Chicago man faces drug charges after Trempealeau County traffic stop
top story

Cocaine

Police in Trempealeau County seized 300 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $20,000 after a March 24 traffic stop near Osseo.

 Steve Rundio

A Chicago man was arrested after police reportedly found $20,000 worth of cocaine during a March 24 traffic stop on Interstate 94. Dajuan Cortez Thomas, 33, was charged March 29 in Trempealeau County Circuit Court with possession of cocaine with intent to deliver.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop near Osseo after observing a vehicle driven by Thomas committing multiple traffic violations shortly before 10:30 p.m. During the stop, a K9 unit alerted police to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found 300 grams of cocaine. Thomas and a passenger were arrested and transported to the Trempealeau County Jail. The passenger was later released and hasn't been charged.

Trempealeau County Circuit Court Judge Rian Radtke ordered Thomas held on $20,000 cash bond and set an initial court appearance for April 1. Thomas was released after posting the bond March 30.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

