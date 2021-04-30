Child porn defendant accused of accessing internet

A 32-year-old Onalaska man facing child pornography charges was arrested Thursday for accessing the internet in violation of a bond condition.
Nathan A. Betz was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single count of felony of bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, police received a tip April 29 that Betz was posting inappropriate photos on his Facebook page. He was charged in July 2020 with two counts of possession of child pornography, and his $5,000 signature bond issued by Judge Elliott Levine came with conditions that he have no contact with individuals younger than 18 years old and that all use of devices connecting to the internet be supervised by another adult.
The complaint says Betz used a Nintendo switch gaming system to access the internet and post multiple photos of young females. None of the photos were identified as pornographic.
Betz was released on a $5,000 signature bond. His next court appearance is a May 5 calendar call in the child pornography case.