OSSEO — Trempealeau County Human Services Department on Monday reported a potential case of shaken baby syndrome to Osseo Police Department.
The child was flown to a Rochester hospital for treatment, and the father was arrested and booked Tuesday for recklessly causing great bodily harm to a child, according to an Osseo Police Department press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.