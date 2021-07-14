Chippewa Falls man arrested for eighth drunken-driving offense

A rural Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his eighth drunken-driving offense, less than two months since he was charged with his seventh offense.

James W. Stanek II, 56, 18053 Highway X, appeared for a bond hearing Monday in Chippewa County Court on possible charges of drunken driving, possession of meth and schedule I & II narcotics, and bail jumping. Judge Ben Lane set a return date for July 28. Lane set a $2,500 cash bond, which Stanek has posted and was released.

Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said Stanek was arrested over the weekend by the Chippewa Falls Police Department. He confirmed this is a separate incident from when he was arrested May 14 in the town of Lafayette, when he would eventually be charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense. The police report was not immediately available Tuesday.

Stanek was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense in 2009 in Dunn County Court.

