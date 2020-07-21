Christy Kabat charged with disorderly conduct

Christina Kabat, wife of La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, was charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct for her part in an incident during the Black Lives Matter protest last May that ended in her getting pepper-sprayed.
Kabat appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court in front of Judge Elliott Levine, who entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf — standard for all misdemeanor cases — and recused himself, citing a conflict of interest.
Kabat is accused of instigating an incident with a driver May 30 while protesting on behalf of Black Lives Matter, according to authorities.
Video released by the La Crosse Police Department shows Kabat walking in the crosswalk, yelling and hitting the hood of a van, then approaching the driver, Bryan Knutson, and being hit with pepper spray.
Knutson told police he was driving to the grocery store down Fourth Street and stopped for a red light at the intersection of La Crosse Street when Kabat ran past him and stopped the vehicle next to him, according to the police report.
Knutson told police Kabat pounded on the hood of his car and flipped him off, then tried to open the door, later reaching in the window and scratching him.
Kabat told police she stopped Knutson because he was “being really dangerous” as people were crossing the street, according to the report. She told him pedestrians have the right-of-way in Wisconsin, according to the report.
The single misdemeanor charge — filed by special prosecutor Timothy Gaskell — carries a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine. The case will likely be assigned to a judge outside of the county, Levine said.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.