Christy Kabat charged with disorderly conduct

Christina Kabat, wife of La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat, was charged Tuesday with disorderly conduct for her part in an incident during the Black Lives Matter protest last May that ended in her getting pepper-sprayed.

Kabat appeared in La Crosse County Circuit Court in front of Judge Elliott Levine, who entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf — standard for all misdemeanor cases — and recused himself, citing a conflict of interest.

Kabat is accused of instigating an incident with a driver May 30 while protesting on behalf of Black Lives Matter, according to authorities.

Video released by the La Crosse Police Department shows Kabat walking in the crosswalk, yelling and hitting the hood of a van, then approaching the driver, Bryan Knutson, and being hit with pepper spray.

Knutson told police he was driving to the grocery store down Fourth Street and stopped for a red light at the intersection of La Crosse Street when Kabat ran past him and stopped the vehicle next to him, according to the police report.

Knutson told police Kabat pounded on the hood of his car and flipped him off, then tried to open the door, later reaching in the window and scratching him.