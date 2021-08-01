City looks to approve new SRO contract with La Crosse Schools after pause

City of La Crosse officials will vote on a new school resource officer contract between police and the School District of La Crosse next month, after school officials hit pause on the process earlier this year for concerns over police behavior.
The school district unveiled the new contract in June, and Superintendent Aaron Engel has signed it. It will now make its way through the city’s approval process, beginning with the Judiciary & Administration Committee, which will vote on it Tuesday evening.
This new contract would only be in effect through the upcoming school year, expiring on June 30, 2022. It reduces the number of SROs and builds in more protocols and accountability measures.
The district was set to to scale down its SRO program after an examination into the program last winter. That process would have resulted in fewer officers and changing responsibilities, as well as implementing a new citizen-led advisory committee that would provide oversight of the program.
But after a citizen member of the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council was the target of online harassment from the local police union, the school took a step back from renewing its contract with police immediately, looking for assurances from the department that a similar event would not happen with its committee members.
This new contract does that, officials said earlier this summer. One of the most important pieces of the new contract is language outlining the SRO Program Advisory Committee.
“The La Crosse Police Department and all of its members, as well as the School District of La Crosse, recognize the importance and value of listening to and considering a broad range of community perspectives on policing within the schools,” the new contract reads.
“Additionally, they also recognize that members of the SRO Program Advisory Committee are citizen and community volunteers whose valued participation on the committee must be welcomed, encouraged and supported. Finally, they recognize that members of the committee must be treated with dignity and respect, privately and publicly, even when they share perspectives or feedback that may be different from the department and/or its members or the district,” it states.
The new advisory committee will be comprised of a mix of members: Two parents from racially or ethnically diverse groups, two parents from the District-Wide Parent Committee, two community representatives from diverse community groups, one representative from the CJMC, one from La Crosse County Human Services and one from the school board.
No members of law enforcement or a school staff member will be included as a member of the external committee, but they will be there to present information and answer questions from the committee.
Included in this new section of the contract is also a list of training SRO officers will undergo, including on fair and impartial policing, mental health and racial justice trainings.
A new evaluation system is also built-in to this new contract, calling for a biannual evaluation between the district and police after each semester. The evaluation will take field reports, data and surveys into account. In addition, the clause outlining the supervisory roles of the program has been slightly beefed up to allow school district feedback.
A clearer process for submitting complaints is also newly written in, and all complaints will be brought to both the school and police, where it will then be routed to the appropriate body. Any possible disciplinary action that might be needed against an SRO is in the hands of the police department, it states.
Other big changes include the planned reduction of officers. This school year there will only be three SROs. In earlier contracts, there was no clear assignment for officers and schools, but they will now be designated geographically, with a North Side SRO for all schools north of La Crosse Street; a Midtown SRO for schools between La Crosse and Green Bay Streets; and a South Side SRO for any school south of Green Bay.
The schools will pay the police department a total of $150,000 for this one-year contract. In past years, the cost of the program ranged between $200,000 and $250,000.
Officers will now also be required to wear plain clothing rather than a uniform, and they will need to conceal any equipment, including their firearms.
There are a number of smaller additions and language changes built into this new contract that will strip some power from the SROs and more clearly define their purpose and responsibilities.
There are more stops for SROs to seek approval from administration or school staff, and some of the services they provide will need to be requested by a staff member.
One language change in the mission statement demonstrates the broader change in perception of policing around the country right now:
In the previous 2017-2021 contract, one of the goals of the program was “reducing offense committed by juveniles and young adults.” The new contract now states the goal as “maintaining a safe and secure environment on school grounds while minimizing youth exposure to the criminal justice system.”
Other small wording changes include removing the word “permanent basis,” from the description of the SROs’ assignments and adding more details on the information and education on law enforcement the officers will be providing.
The officers will also now use a shared office, where it was previously built-in to the contract that they receive a private, secured office space, and language stating that officers will be “highly visible throughout the campus, yet be unpredictable in their movements,” has been omitted, likely as a way to soften up the visibility of policing on campus.
School officials will also now be included in the hiring of any new SROs. In the previous contract it said the process “may include” school staff. Police will remain the final hiring power for all SROs.
Educational powers of SROs has also been slightly limited in this new contract, and officers need to be invited into a classroom or an educational space and language listing lesson plans as an SRO responsibility has been removed.
In addition, the enforcement language of the contract has been updated, emphasizing that school administration and diversionary programs such as System of Care should be the first means of response for non-criminal behavior, and that law enforcement response is a “last option.” It also states that student attendance issues will be handled collaboratively with the school and third parties.
SRO access to any building in the district has also been omitted from this new contract, though officers will still have full access to the school’s security cameras and will be included in security discussions.
The legislation moving the contract through the Common Council is sponsored by La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds and Doug Happel, council member and chair of the Police and Fire Commission.
After it is voted on Tuesday by the J&A Committee, it will then get its final vote from the Common Council the following Thursday, Aug. 12.
The district plans to downsize to two SRO officers the following 2022-2023 school year, where a new contract will need to be drawn to put it in motion. And while school officials have indicated the goal is to eventually only need an off-site police liaison for the district, officials will make the decision on what’s next in the coming years.