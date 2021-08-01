City looks to approve new SRO contract with La Crosse Schools after pause

Officers will now also be required to wear plain clothing rather than a uniform, and they will need to conceal any equipment, including their firearms.

There are a number of smaller additions and language changes built into this new contract that will strip some power from the SROs and more clearly define their purpose and responsibilities.

There are more stops for SROs to seek approval from administration or school staff, and some of the services they provide will need to be requested by a staff member.

One language change in the mission statement demonstrates the broader change in perception of policing around the country right now:

In the previous 2017-2021 contract, one of the goals of the program was “reducing offense committed by juveniles and young adults.” The new contract now states the goal as “maintaining a safe and secure environment on school grounds while minimizing youth exposure to the criminal justice system.”

Other small wording changes include removing the word “permanent basis,” from the description of the SROs’ assignments and adding more details on the information and education on law enforcement the officers will be providing.