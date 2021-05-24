CJMC member ticketed for soliciting prostitute claims info was leaked purposefully by police

Turner has been vocal about his support for police reform, particularly while on the school board during conversations about continuing the district's contract with its school resource officers. Turner abstained from the final vote on the future of the SRO program after comments that the plan to phase police out of schools did not go far enough.

"A civil citation with the legal impact of a parking ticket is not newsworthy. Yet, former and active police officers have relentlessly pushed local media to cover the officer's decision to issue him a citation with the sole goal of silencing a critic, and chilling others from taking action against our police department," Turner's lawyer said in a statement.

"Mr. Turner is one of several local officials and volunteers who has been attacked by members and former members of the La Crosse Police Department for his role in addressing police abuses and calling for local police oversight and accountability. In this case, a recently retired La Crosse police officer contacted local media outlets referencing confidential reports that could only have come from active police personnel, and demanded that they cover the story. The sole apparent goal was to shame a volunteer who worked to reform local law enforcement," the lawyer said.