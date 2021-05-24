CJMC member ticketed for soliciting prostitute claims info was leaked purposefully by police

A current member of a county police oversight board and former school board member is claiming that the information about his ticket for soliciting a prostitute was leaked by local police as part of a smear campaign.
Keonte Turner was ticketed earlier this month for paying for sex in January — claims he has denied — but said the information was only made public for intimidation purposes by local police associates because of his stance on police reform.
According to a police report, Turner paid a woman for sex in January while an elected member of the La Crosse Board of Education, an appointed member of the La Crosse County Criminal Justice Management Council, and while campaigning for a seat on the La Crosse Common Council.
The report claims Turner used a site called "Skip the Games" to meet the woman. They met up in the early hours of Jan. 12 on La Crosse's South Side.
Surveillance cameras show Turner depositing money from an ATM at a Kwik Trip on Mormon Coulee Road. The police report states that Turner and the woman then drove to a dead-end street and had sex, where Turner then paid the woman $100.
Turner was also able to be identified by the phone number used to contact the woman, which was listed publicly on his school board profile, and by his license plate.
The woman reported her sex work to police shortly after, claiming she was doing it because she was being scammed and threatened for cash by an unrelated individual and wanted the police's help.
Turner was contacted by police in May, and denied the claims, saying he had never been on the site or paid for sex. After conferring with the Vernon County District Attorney, officials issued Turner a municipal ordinance citation totalling $313.
Turner told the Tribune that the making public of this citation, which through the municipal court system is not automatically listed publicly and is instead available upon request, is part of a broader culture of intimidation by some officials with the La Crosse Police Department.
In March, another member of the CJMC resigned from her post after the local police union shared private photos of her on social media, and Turner said that another school board member had a video of him used on social media by police associates for harassment.
Similar incidents have been felt by others in the community, officials have reported to the CJMC during discussions on creating a civilian police oversight board.
Turner has been vocal about his support for police reform, particularly while on the school board during conversations about continuing the district's contract with its school resource officers. Turner abstained from the final vote on the future of the SRO program after comments that the plan to phase police out of schools did not go far enough.
"A civil citation with the legal impact of a parking ticket is not newsworthy. Yet, former and active police officers have relentlessly pushed local media to cover the officer's decision to issue him a citation with the sole goal of silencing a critic, and chilling others from taking action against our police department," Turner's lawyer said in a statement.
"Mr. Turner is one of several local officials and volunteers who has been attacked by members and former members of the La Crosse Police Department for his role in addressing police abuses and calling for local police oversight and accountability. In this case, a recently retired La Crosse police officer contacted local media outlets referencing confidential reports that could only have come from active police personnel, and demanded that they cover the story. The sole apparent goal was to shame a volunteer who worked to reform local law enforcement," the lawyer said.
"Efforts to attack Mr. Turner in the media were publicly supported on social media by at least one active-duty La Crosse police officer," the lawyer said, also noting that the information about the woman's sex work and threats made against her were inappropriately made public as a result of this push. "Those who attacked Mr. Turner knew that he had denied the allegations, and that an independent prosecutor had reviewed the case and determined that no criminal charges would be filed against him. Use of police resources to attack citizen critics is a reprehensible tactic reminiscent of J. Edgar Hoover. This behavior should have no place in our local police department."
Turner's lawyers said he would be challenging the citation and entering a not guilty plea in municipal court next month.
"He is entitled to the presumption of innocence, both in court and in the community," the lawyer said.
The tip that the Tribune received on the incident passed through multiple people and originally came from a source who wished to remain anonymous, but who had knowledge of the case.
The Tribune received repeated messages from a former member of the La Crosse Police Department online to investigate Turner's case before any reports or details had been made public. Under one of these exchanges, Assistant Chief of Police and newly elected school board member Rob Abraham responded supportively, criticizing the work of a reporter.
The ticket Turner received is public record, but was issued through the city of La Crosse municipal court and is not listed publicly on CCAP. It would only become public through the city's public records request forms.
The La Crosse Police Department in a statement said no one has contacted the department or filed a complaint about what Turner's attorney has said.
"To comment or respond without more information would be premature," it said.
Turner has since been placed on administrative leave from his position as the Community, Family and Youth director at the La Crosse Area Family YMCA.
"We were deeply saddened and disappointed to learn that Keonte Turner, one of our employees, is the subject of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice. As soon as we learned of the investigation relating to Mr. Turner, he was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," the Y said in a statement.
"At this time, the investigation does not allege any misconduct or inappropriate activity on Y property," the statement said, saying officials plan to cooperate with law enforcement if contacted, and noting that Turner "gave no cause for concern" during his background check or had any disciplinary issues while an employee.