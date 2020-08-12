Clayton, Wis., man arrested with meth after three-vehicle crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Clayton, Wis., man was arrested Tuesday with methamphetamine after rear-ending another vehicle in La Crosse, police say.

Eliot F. Wright, 26, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of methamphetamine, second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance.

Wright rear-ended another vehicle about 3 p.m. Tuesday at Copeland Avenue and River Bend Road, causing that vehicle to rear-end the vehicle in front of it, according to the complaint.

Wright told police he was headed to a hotel after work and nodded off due to lack of sleep.

Police say Wright’s eyes were wide and bloodshot and his speech was slow, and a police dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs in his vehicle. A search revealed the plastic housing around Wright’s gear shift was loose.

Officers found a white sock with two used hypodermic needles, plastic straws with drug residue and a bag of meth under the loose housing, according to the complaint. Other plastic bags with drug residue were found on the passenger seat.