Clayton, Wis., man arrested with meth after three-vehicle crash

A Clayton, Wis., man was arrested Tuesday with methamphetamine after rear-ending another vehicle in La Crosse, police say.
Eliot F. Wright, 26, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with possession of methamphetamine, second-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and second-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance.
Wright rear-ended another vehicle about 3 p.m. Tuesday at Copeland Avenue and River Bend Road, causing that vehicle to rear-end the vehicle in front of it, according to the complaint.
Wright told police he was headed to a hotel after work and nodded off due to lack of sleep.
Police say Wright’s eyes were wide and bloodshot and his speech was slow, and a police dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs in his vehicle. A search revealed the plastic housing around Wright’s gear shift was loose.
Officers found a white sock with two used hypodermic needles, plastic straws with drug residue and a bag of meth under the loose housing, according to the complaint. Other plastic bags with drug residue were found on the passenger seat.
Wright denied using drugs before driving, but admitted the meth found in his vehicle belonged to him, according to the complaint. Police submitted a sample of his blood to the Wisconsin State Laboratory for drug testing.
Wright remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a Department of Corrections hold.
