College student from La Crescent charged with criminal sexual conduct

A college student from La Crescent, Minn., has been banned from his Twin Cities-area college and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Star Tribune.

Michael F. Brewster, 23, and his roommate, Harvey M. Holcombe, 21, were charged Friday in Carver County District Court.

Amy Luesse, director of human relations at Crown College in St. Bonifacius, said Brewster and Holcombe “will not be allowed on the college campus while the (criminal) investigation is pending.”

Luesse declined to say whether either student was receiving instruction off campus.

The move to ban the two men followed an investigation by the school, which turned over its findings to law enforcement.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brewster, a junior who has played football and tennis at Crown, is originally from La Crescent. Holcombe is from Locust Grove, Va.

According to charges against both defendants filed in Carver County District Court:

On Feb. 14, Brewster and Holcombe arrived at another student’s on-campus apartment.

The alleged victim rolled out of bed and was on one knee when Holcombe knocked him down, sat on his chest and started making a sexual motion.