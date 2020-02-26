College student from La Crescent charged with criminal sexual conduct

A college student from La Crescent, Minn., has been banned from his Twin Cities-area college and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Star Tribune.
Michael F. Brewster, 23, and his roommate, Harvey M. Holcombe, 21, were charged Friday in Carver County District Court.
Amy Luesse, director of human relations at Crown College in St. Bonifacius, said Brewster and Holcombe “will not be allowed on the college campus while the (criminal) investigation is pending.”
Luesse declined to say whether either student was receiving instruction off campus.
The move to ban the two men followed an investigation by the school, which turned over its findings to law enforcement.
You have free articles remaining.
Brewster, a junior who has played football and tennis at Crown, is originally from La Crescent. Holcombe is from Locust Grove, Va.
According to charges against both defendants filed in Carver County District Court:
On Feb. 14, Brewster and Holcombe arrived at another student’s on-campus apartment.
The alleged victim rolled out of bed and was on one knee when Holcombe knocked him down, sat on his chest and started making a sexual motion.
Brewster pulled the victim’s pants to his ankles and attempted to sexually assault him with an object. The student, 19, said he feared for his life during the attack.
One of the suspects described the incident as a prank that went awry, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Brewster and Holcombe were arrested and jailed. Both have posted bail and been released.
Kyle Farris can be reached at 608-791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.