Colorado man charged with 12 counts of domestic abuse

A man now living in Colorado was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with 12 counts of domestic abuse that allegedly occurred between July 26, 2019, and Nov. 25, 2020.
Yano W. Gipson, 47, Holyoke, Colorado, faces the following felony counts:
- Three counts of felony strangulation/suffocation.
- Two counts of substantial battery with intent to commit bodily harm.
- One count of second-degree reckless injury.
- One count of aggravated battery.
- One count of intimidation of a victim.
- One count of bail jumping.
Gipson, who has a Holmen address listed on the criminal complaint, also faces four misdemeanor counts of battery.
The most most serious charge against Gipson stems from a Sept. 15, 2020, incident that led to the second-degree reckless injury charge. A woman told Holmen police that she and Gipson got into an argument and that Gipson locked her out of the house. The woman said after she got back in, Gipson pointed a handgun at her. She said she didn't know if the weapon was loaded but that Gipson knew she was scared of guns.
The woman said Gipson then put the gun down, grabbed a lighter and attempted to set her hair on fire. She said Gipson punched her in the face, chased her into the bathroom and punched her in the head and arms, nearly causing her to black out. She showed police photos of the blood on the bathroom floor, sink and rug, along with blood splattered on the bathroom wall. She also provided photos of injuries to her face and said her vision has been impaired since the incident.
The woman said the incident was the only one in which Gipson showed any remorse. She said Gipson likely expressed remorse due to the extent of her injuries.
The complaint says the aggravated battery count was triggered by the woman telling police that Gipson knew she suffered from a kidney ailment and punched her in the right kidney as a hard as he could.
The complaint says after Gipson moved to Colorado, he returned to Holmen Nov. 25, 2020, and drove by the woman's house while revving the engine of his truck. The complaint says Gipson relayed a message to the woman that he was in the area and tried to set up a meeting in violation of a no-contact order.
Gipson is free on a $1,000 signature bond while residing in Colorado. His bond condition prohibits him from entering La Crosse County without permission from the court. He has a preliminary hearing in La Crosse set for April 6.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.