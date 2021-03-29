Colorado man charged with 12 counts of domestic abuse

A man now living in Colorado was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with 12 counts of domestic abuse that allegedly occurred between July 26, 2019, and Nov. 25, 2020.

Yano W. Gipson, 47, Holyoke, Colorado, faces the following felony counts:

Three counts of felony strangulation/suffocation.

Two counts of substantial battery with intent to commit bodily harm.

One count of second-degree reckless injury.

One count of aggravated battery.

One count of intimidation of a victim.

One count of bail jumping.

Gipson, who has a Holmen address listed on the criminal complaint, also faces four misdemeanor counts of battery.

The most most serious charge against Gipson stems from a Sept. 15, 2020, incident that led to the second-degree reckless injury charge. A woman told Holmen police that she and Gipson got into an argument and that Gipson locked her out of the house. The woman said after she got back in, Gipson pointed a handgun at her. She said she didn't know if the weapon was loaded but that Gipson knew she was scared of guns.