Competency evaluation ordered for man accused of stealing vehicles at Valley View Mall

A La Crosse County judge ordered a competency evaluation for the man charged with attempting to steal two vehicles outside Valley View Mall in January.
Uneke R. Scarbrough, 27, La Crosse, was charged in January with two counts of attempting to steal a vehicle with force, theft of movable property, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.
Scarbrough pleaded not guilty to the charges in April, and has undergone an evaluation before, but his attorney Patricia O’Neil felt a current evaluation was needed before the case could proceed.
O’Neil said that previously, her client seemed competent enough to work with her on the case, but that recently, “he’s really decompensated in the jail.”
A competency evaluation was requested in January, after both Judge Scott Horne and District Attorney Time Gruenke grew concerned that he was not fit to represent himself.
According to the criminal complaint:
Scarbrough stole one woman’s cell phone outside of Valley View Mall, then walked toward a second woman and demanded her keys.
When she refused, he grabbed the keys and forcefully ripped them from the woman’s hand, and took off running toward her vehicle. But, the keychain broke in the process, leaving the keys behind.
He then tried to pull a driver out of an Onalaska transit van, but was thwarted by the man’s seat belt, according to the complaint. Officers then arrived and took him to the hospital for evaluation.
Scarbrough is also accused of resisting police, refusing to put his hands behind his back for the trip from the hospital to the jail, as well as throwing urine and feces at jail staff while in custody in January, and breaking two windows at the downtown La Crosse Catholic Charities Warming Center.
Kymberly C. Cole, 56, La Crosse, was charged June 15 with possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Cole dropped a .5 gram bag of meth June 1 at a La Crosse Kwik Trip and violated her bond by committing new crimes, according to the complaint.
Damien S. Reinsvold, 38, La Crosse, was charged June 12 with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Reinsvold was seen on video April 20 driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen, according to the criminal complaint.
Conner M. Hanson, 30, Black River Falls, was charged June 11 with possession of narcotic drugs, resisting or obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Hanson had .95 grams of heroin and a needle June 6 during a traffic stop, and also lied to police about his name, according to the complaint.
Zara McIntosh, 17, of La Crosse was charged June 9 with second degree recklessly endangering safety. McIntosh was one of several passengers, including juvenilles, in a Family and Children's Center van traveling on I-90 June 6. Following an argument with the other passengers, McIntosh reached across to grab the steering wheel and jerked it while the driver attempted to regain control, according to the complaint.
Rory Deer, 39, of De Soto, was charged June 9 with felony bail jumping for new crimes, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. Deer fled after police responded to a June 7 altercation at Motel 6. After being taken to the hospital for examination Deer attempted to escape from his hospital bed, according to the complaint.
Ray M. Welcome, 56, La Crosse, was charged with four counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of battery and two counts of disorderly conduct, all with a domestic-violence modifier. Welcome violated terms of his bond on three separate occasions in April and May when he had contact with a woman, and also hit her and threatened her, according to the complaint.
London A. Watson, 30, La Crosse, was charged June 4 with possession with intent to deliver THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Watson had 21.8 grams of marijuana May 10 when he was pulled over for driving 80 mph in a 35 mph zone at about 5 p.m., according to the complaint.
The La Crosse woman was charged Wednesday with physical abuse of a child – intentionally causing bodily harm, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping.
A preliminary hearing date has not yet been set for Lori Ann Phillips, who is being charged with second degree reckless homicide, but a signature bond of $50,000, with the condition of no-contact with the family of her deceased husband.