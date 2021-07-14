Complaint: Bystander injured as man flees police in West Salem

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 24-year-old West Salem man accused of separating a person's shoulder during a June 5 altercation in West Salem.

Austan T. Meyer faces a felony charge of aggravated battery with intent of bodily harm and misdemeanor charges of battery, resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, West Salem police were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. to Village Park, the site of La Crosse County's June Dairy Days Festival. Witnesses told police that an intoxicated Meyer was causing multiple disturbances inside the beer tent. One witness told police that Meyer, who could barely stand, was told to leave the beer tent four different times but kept finding a way to sneak back in.

The complaint says Meyer fled police after he was identified near the beer tent. He reportedly hopped a fence and continued to run after police gave orders to stop. The chase ended when Meyer crossed Hamilton Street, tripped over a curb and landed face down in the grass. Meyer was reportedly uncooperative during the arrest and resisted medical personnel attempting to treat him at a local hospital.