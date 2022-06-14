 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Complaint filed against man accused of firing shots in La Crosse

  • 0

A 23-year-old La Crosse man accused of firing a weapon on a city street June 9 was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Dakota James Fair faces felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm.

The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says La Crosse police were dispatched to the 1700 block of George Street on a report of shots fired. The complaint says one of the five rounds fired by Fair entered a nearby residence. The bullet entered a bathroom and was recovered in a shower.

Police reportedly recovered shell casings in the rear parking lot and alley behind George Street Pub and in the alley on the 1800 block of George Street.

The complaint says Fair is caught on surveillance video discharging a weapon.

Fair was arrested June 11. The complaint says he denied firing a weapon and told a police officer, "I was at a whole different bar."

People are also reading…

Fair is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond. Judge Elliott Levine scheduled a preliminary hearing for June 22.

Dakota Fair

Fair

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New study finds the human brain runs much hotter than previously thought

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News