Complaint filed against man accused of firing shots in La Crosse

A 23-year-old La Crosse man accused of firing a weapon on a city street June 9 was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Dakota James Fair faces felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm.
The criminal complaint filed Tuesday says La Crosse police were dispatched to the 1700 block of George Street on a report of shots fired. The complaint says one of the five rounds fired by Fair entered a nearby residence. The bullet entered a bathroom and was recovered in a shower.
Police reportedly recovered shell casings in the rear parking lot and alley behind George Street Pub and in the alley on the 1800 block of George Street.
The complaint says Fair is caught on surveillance video discharging a weapon.
Fair was arrested June 11. The complaint says he denied firing a weapon and told a police officer, "I was at a whole different bar."