A 32-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple felony charges after he allegedly blackmailed a teenage girl into sending him nude photos online.

Seth W. Fagan was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with child sexual exploitation, possession of child pornography, threats to communicate derogatory information and exposing a child to harmful materials.

According to the criminal complaint, a girl told police that a man, later identified as Fagan, had been exchanging Snapchat messages with her through an alias. She said Fagan sent her an unsolicited photo of male genatalia and that she responded by sending a nude photo of herself.

The girl said Fagan then told her if she didn’t send additional nude photos, he would send the original photo to her friends and family. The girl told police she sent about 10 nude photos after the threat.

Police traced two IP addresses to a La Crosse residence, where Fagan was taken into custody April 4. The complaint says he admitted using two different accounts to talk with girls on Snapchat and that he posed as a 17-year-old boy. He was reportedly cooperative with police and apologized for blackmailing anyone.

Fagan is free on a $25,000 signature bond with conditions that he have no access to the internet or anyone under 18.