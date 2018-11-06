Try 1 month for 99¢

A La Crosse man jumped on the hood of his girlfriend's car when she attempted to flee a bloody incident of domestic abuse in July, landing him in the hospital. 

Jordan Seielstad

Jordan Seielstad

Jordan Seielstad, 32, of 3427 Leonard St. was charged Tuesday with four counts of domestic abuse after a July 15 altercation in which the victim drove an intoxicated Seielstad home and took his keys, leaving him enraged. 

Seielstad hit the victim with a pillow and climbed on top of her, applying pressure to the victim's neck with his hands, according to the complaint. After throwing the victim to the floor, Seielstad struck her in the face repeatedly. The victim bit him in the arm and attempted to flee before Seielstad deadbolted and chain locked the door. After punching the victim, he continued to strangle her and prevent her from leaving, according to the complaint.

The victim spat blood on Seielstad and attempted to climb out a second floor window before ripping the door trip off the exit and climbing into her vehicle. Seielstad jumped on the hood of the moving car and rolled off after the victim slammed on the brakes, according to the complaint. He was taken to a hospital.

Judge Todd Bjerke set cash bond at $1,000 Tuesday and ordered no contact with the victim.

+14 La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in November

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0
0
0
0
1

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.