A La Crosse man jumped on the hood of his girlfriend's car when she attempted to flee a bloody incident of domestic abuse in July, landing him in the hospital.
Jordan Seielstad, 32, of 3427 Leonard St. was charged Tuesday with four counts of domestic abuse after a July 15 altercation in which the victim drove an intoxicated Seielstad home and took his keys, leaving him enraged.
Seielstad hit the victim with a pillow and climbed on top of her, applying pressure to the victim's neck with his hands, according to the complaint. After throwing the victim to the floor, Seielstad struck her in the face repeatedly. The victim bit him in the arm and attempted to flee before Seielstad deadbolted and chain locked the door. After punching the victim, he continued to strangle her and prevent her from leaving, according to the complaint.
The victim spat blood on Seielstad and attempted to climb out a second floor window before ripping the door trip off the exit and climbing into her vehicle. Seielstad jumped on the hood of the moving car and rolled off after the victim slammed on the brakes, according to the complaint. He was taken to a hospital.
Judge Todd Bjerke set cash bond at $1,000 Tuesday and ordered no contact with the victim.
Danielle A. McGinnis, 27, no permanent address, and Jack D. Scheske, 37, no permanent address, were charged Nov. 1 as co-defendants with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia as parties to a crime. The pair left a black duffel bag inside a washing machine at a North Side landromat, which contained a silver pipe with marijuana residue and bags containing heroin, according to the complaint. Scheske was also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
