Complaint: La Crosse police officer injured after bicyclist resists arrest

Keaton Stein

 Steve Rundio

An attempt to apprehend a bicyclist operating without lights Oct. 11 resulted in a La Crosse police officer suffering a separated shoulder.

Keaton Stein, 26, no permanent address, was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of resisting an officer/causing injury and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police pursued Stein after he was observed around 10 p.m. riding a bicycle on the 2300 block of George Street with insufficient illumination. Stein allegedly ignored police instructions to stop, and police pursued the bicycle for several blocks. The complaint says police engaged verbally with Stein, who reportedly replied that officers had no right to stop him.

The pursuit ended at the corner of Stoddard and Loomis streets, where police caught up with Stein. During the attempt to decentralize Stein, an officer sustained a separated shoulder and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. Stein was also transported to a local hospital, where he was medically cleared before being taken to the La Crosse County Jail.

Stein was released by Judge Gloria Doyle on a $2,000 signature bond. His next court date is an Oct. 20 preliminary hearing.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

