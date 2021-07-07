Complaint outlines details of Houska Park homicide in La Crosse

A man who identified himself as Baker's cousin said the altercation between Baker and Pearson lasted only seconds. The cousin said he was sitting next to Baker when Pearson took a knife from a man standing next to him. The cousin said Baker stood up, told his cousin to run and told Pearson to put the knife down. After Pearson didn't comply, the cousin said Baker lunged at Pearson, who responded by stabbing Baker.

The complaint says the knife may have been stolen. A resident told police a knife he had owned for several years had been stolen from his tent June 23, and another resident recognized the knife as Pearson was swinging it.

Pearson quickly left the scene by bicycle, according to the complaint. Residents reportedly heard Pearson say, "That's what you get for robbing me" and "y'all didn't see nothing."

Baker wasn't breathing when police arrived and was pronounced dead a short time later. Pearson was arrested the following day.

The complaint says police found a tent where Baker was believed to have resided. Residents gave varying accounts of Baker's presence at the park, and several either didn't recognize him or didn't know his name.