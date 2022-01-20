Complaint: Racial slur triggers fight in La Crosse bar

A bench warrant has been issued for a 45-year-old La Crosse man accused of punching a man during a dispute that was reportedly triggered by a racial slur.

Daniel J. Getchell was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and bail jumping. Judge Ramona Gonzalez issued the warrant after Getchell didn't show for his Wednesday initial appearance.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Oct. 17 to George Street Pub, where first responders were treating a man who was unconscious and bleeding on the floor. He regained consciousness and told police he was "all of a sudden attacked" after coming inside the bar look for his brother. He told police he was struck with a bottle and couldn't remember anything after that.

The complaint says police had difficulty getting a coherent statement from the man, who was described as agitated and highly intoxicated. He appeared to believe one of the attackers was a Black man nicknamed "Elmo" who belonged to the "Outlaw Motorcycle Gang." The complaint says the man made multiple racist statements during the interview. He reportedly used a racial slur to describe the alleged attacker and said he wanted to "lynch" him.

The complaint says the man's left cheek was extremely swollen and both his eyes were turning black and blue. During a followup interview, the man told police he received stitches on the inside of his left cheek and may have suffered a broken rib. He reportedly told police he declined to have the rib x-rayed due to the pain it would cause.

Police interviewed the man's brother, who was also reportedly intoxicated. He told police he heard a scuffle and attempted to pull off several people who were hitting his brother. He told police he was struck in the face during the altercation.

Getchell was interviewed by police the following day. He said the altercation began after he heard someone direct racial slurs toward the group. The complaint describes Getchell as cooperative while police handcuffed him and transported him to the La Crosse County Jail. He was released on a $1,000 signature bond with no-contact provisions with the alleged victims and George Street Pub.

