Complaint says drive-by shooter in Holmen admits to firing weapon

A man accused of a Dec. 18 drive-by shooting in city of Holmen admitted to discharging a weapon, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

The complaint charges Wesley Dollar, 31, Boscobel, with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

According to the complaint, Dollar admitted to firing a single round into a 1515 Cliffview Drive residence shortly before 6 p.m. A woman inside the residence sustained minor injuries from debris scattered by the bullet.

Dollar was arrested the following day in Grant County on a probation hold. He reportedly told investigators he was upset that at least one person living at the residence was spreading rumors that he was a child molester.

The complaint says Dollar told police he discharged a single round from a .300 caliber rifle while inside his vehicle before driving off. He reportedly said he had no intention of killing anyone but hoped the intended target "got the message."

Prosecutors allege it was Dollar's second armed encounter with the family. He allegedly pointed a shotgun at two people in the city of Onalaska July 11 and was charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a felon in possession of a firearm. He was bound over for trial on the charges Nov. 4 and was free on a $2,000 signature bond.

Dollar is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Jan. 4. He faces up to 23 years in prison if convicted on all three charges.

