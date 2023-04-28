A man who reportedly fell asleep inside a La Crosse tavern April 25 faces weapons and drug charges in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Kou Vang, 31, La Crosse, was charged Thursday with felony counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a firearm where alcohol is sold.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Buzzard Billy's Bar and Grill, where a man, later identified as Vang, had fallen asleep at the bar without being served any alcohol. A employee told police Vang arrived at the bar via motorcycle around 12:45 p.m. The employee believed Vang was in a deep state of impairment. She said Vang wasn't awakened when someone dropped a bottle of wine near where he was sitting.

Police approached Vang and were able to get his attention. He admitted driving to the bar but denied using any alcohol or drugs. The complaint says he then admitted to using Soboxone after police said he would be subjected to a field sobriety test. A preliminary breath test revealed no sign of alcohol use, but police detected signs of impairment during the sobriety test and placed Vang under arrest for drunken driving.

A search of Vang's person allegedly recovered 3.9 grams of methamphetamine, 20.5 grams of Xanax, 176.5 grams of marijuana, 6.1 grams of cocaine, $9,074 in cash and a loaded 9 mm Taurus PT111 G2 handgun.

Judge Scott Horne set cash bail for Vang at $500 with bond monitoring. Vang posted the bond shortly after the bail hearing. He has a preliminary hearing set for May 4.