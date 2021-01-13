Complaint says Holmen woman found with 61 grams of methamphetamine

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 25-year-old Holmen woman accused of possessing 61.1 grams of methamphetamine. Chloe M. Seelig faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the complaint, La Crosse police were monitoring the Adriatic Motel due to ongoing complaints from neighboring businesses about short-stay traffic and potential drug dealing in the motel rooms. Police observed a woman with no luggage, later identified as Seelig, enter a rented Toyota Corolla with Florida license plates and leave the motel. Police followed the vehicle to Ship Shape Car Wash, where Seelig was vacuuming the vehicle.

Seelig was on probation, which the complaint says authorized police to search the vehicle. After a K9 unit signaled the presence of illegal drugs, police allegedly found two bags of methamphetamine in the glove compartment, a methamphetamine pipe in the central console area and $3,000 cash in Seelig's purse.

Seelig has an initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court set for March 9.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

