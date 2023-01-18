 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Complaint says La Crosse burglar caught by owner on camera

A 54-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for a Jan. 15 burglary that was reportedly caught on camera while in progress.

Yousef F. Gilali faces a single felony count of burglary.

According to the criminal complaint, police were contacted by the owner of Authentic Digs around 8:30 p.m. He told police he was remotely monitoring security cameras installed at his Main Street business when he observed a person, later identified as Gilali, rummaging through the store and placing items in his pockets.

The owner told police the security equipment allowed him to speak through the camera and notify Gilali he was being watched. The owner said he told Gilali to empty his pockets and leave and that police were being called.

The owner said Gilali then looked directly at the camera, raised both arms, held out miscellaneous items in his hand and acted as if he were placing them on the counter prior to leaving the business. The owner was unsure of what Gilali had picked up. He said he planned to conduct an inventory the following day.

The complaint says Gilali fled the store five minutes before police arrived. Police identified Gilali from previous contacts and arrested him a short time later at a parking ramp that he frequents.

The complaint says Gilali told police he entered the main building where the business was located to warm up and use the bathroom. He said he then walked to the second floor looking for food and that he found the door to Authentic Digs was open. He said he entered the store and picked up some chocolate but dropped it after hearing the owner’s voice.

Judge Elliott Levine issued a $2,500 signature bond during Gilali’s Jan. 17 initial appearance, but he remains in the La Crosse County Jail on a probation hold. His next court date is a Jan. 25 preliminary hearing.

 Steve Rundio

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

