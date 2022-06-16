Complaint says La Crosse man found with 1.18 pounds of marijuana

A 18-year-old La Crosse man allegedly found with over a pound of marijuana June 10 was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Andrew M. Cox faces a single felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, police identified Cox as a passenger in a vehicle that pulled away from a La Crosse residence "associated with an ongoing investigation" around 12:30 p.m. Police then determined the vehicle had an illegally tinted windshield and conducted a traffic stop on Market Street.

Police summoned a K9 unit to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle. After a positive response, police located a U.S. Postal Service box with a return address from Santa Monica, California, where Cox had been seated. Police opened the box and reportedly found a vacuum-sealed bag containing 1.18 pounds of marijuana .

Cox was released on a $1,000 signature bond by Judge Elliott Levine. Cox's next court appearance is a June 29 preliminary hearing.

