 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Complaint says two facial bones broken in fight outside La Crosse tavern

  • 0

A 30-year-old La Crosse man faces felony battery charges after allegedly breaking two bones in a man's face during a Nov. 27 altercation in La Crosse.

Taylor J. Kelley was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of battery/intention to cause bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that the fight stemmed from the victim stalking her. The complaint says police were investigating the victim for stalking the woman and that a case number had been assigned.

The woman told police that she and Kelley were together inside Genzie's Gameday Pub on St. Andrew Street around 12:30 p.m., when she saw the victim's pickup truck parked outside. After the victim approached the bar, the woman said Kelley intercepted him at the door before the two went back outside.

People are also reading…

The victim told police that he and Kelley got into a verbal dispute over a text message. The victim said he told Kelley he "didn't want to fight" but that Kelley grabbed his jacket and struck him at least 12 times.

The complaint says Kelley admitted to striking the victim. He said the victim directed obnoxious language toward him prior to the fight. Kelley said he threw two punches and then restrained the victim by grabbing his head as an act of self-defense.

The victim was transported to the emergency room of a local hospital. The complaint says the victim was bleeding profusely and that his left eye was swollen shut. Medical staff report that the victim suffered a broken nose and a broken occipital bone.

Kelley was released on a $1,000 signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 5.

In an exclusive interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi describes learning her husband Paul had been assaulted in their California home in an attack originally intended for her.

When officials unfurled a 25-foot rainbow flag in front of Colorado Springs City Hall this week, people gathered to mourn the victims of a mass shooting at a popular gay club help but reflect on how such a display of support would have been unthinkable just days earlier. With a growing and diversifying population, the city nestled at the foothills of the Rockies is a patchwork of disparate social and cultural fabrics. It's a place full of art shops and breweries; megachurches and military bases; a liberal arts college and the Air Force Academy. For years it's marketed itself as an outdoorsy boomtown with a population set to top Denver's by 2050. But last weekend's shooting has raised uneasy questions about the lasting legacy of cultural conflicts that caught fire decades ago and gave Colorado Springs a reputation as a cauldron of religion-infused conservatism, where LGBTQ people didn't fit in with the most vocal community leaders' idea of family values.
Taylor Kelley

Kelley

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

China moves to curb and censor rare, nationwide protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News