Complaint says two facial bones broken in fight outside La Crosse tavern

A 30-year-old La Crosse man faces felony battery charges after allegedly breaking two bones in a man's face during a Nov. 27 altercation in La Crosse.

Taylor J. Kelley was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of battery/intention to cause bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that the fight stemmed from the victim stalking her. The complaint says police were investigating the victim for stalking the woman and that a case number had been assigned.

The woman told police that she and Kelley were together inside Genzie's Gameday Pub on St. Andrew Street around 12:30 p.m., when she saw the victim's pickup truck parked outside. After the victim approached the bar, the woman said Kelley intercepted him at the door before the two went back outside.

The victim told police that he and Kelley got into a verbal dispute over a text message. The victim said he told Kelley he "didn't want to fight" but that Kelley grabbed his jacket and struck him at least 12 times.

The complaint says Kelley admitted to striking the victim. He said the victim directed obnoxious language toward him prior to the fight. Kelley said he threw two punches and then restrained the victim by grabbing his head as an act of self-defense.

The victim was transported to the emergency room of a local hospital. The complaint says the victim was bleeding profusely and that his left eye was swollen shut. Medical staff report that the victim suffered a broken nose and a broken occipital bone.

Kelley was released on a $1,000 signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for Dec. 5.