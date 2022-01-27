Complaints detail police surveillance leading to arrests in record meth bust in La Crosse

Criminal complaints have been filed against three men accused of bringing a record amount of methamphetamine into La Crosse.

Armando Lara Nieto, 49, Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota; Emmanuel Flores Sauceda, 39, West St. Paul, Minnesota; and Juventino Lara Plancarte, 53, Los Angeles, face charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

All three have initial appearances set for Jan. 28 in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Lara Plancarte is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $150,000 cash bond. He was released from prison in 2020 after serving nine years for methamphetamine distribution.

Flores Sauceda and Lara Nieto are being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $50,000 cash bonds.

According to the complaints, the arrests were the result of the La Crosse Police Department conducting extra surveillance of northside hotels where suspected drug activity was taking place.

While watching the 1800 block of Rose Street, police received a report from a Wisconsin State Patrol officer of a suspicious vehicle with its windows rolled down on Interstate 90. The officer told La Crosse police that the driver slowed down to 62 mph in a 70 mph zone and "looked like he saw a ghost" upon seeing the State Patrol car.

The vehicle, driven by Lara Nieto and registered to an owner in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota, exited the Interstate, pulled into the AmericInn on Rose Street and remained parked in front of a door for 30 minutes with nobody exiting or approaching the vehicle.

The vehicle then headed to the parking lot of KFC, where Lara Plancarte, Flores Sauceda and Lara Nieto all got out and attempted to enter the lobby, which was closed due to COVID-19.

The three got back inside the vehicle, went through the drive-through and then parked in the KFC lot for nearly an hour. The vehicle headed back to AmericInn and waited another 45 minutes with nobody exiting or approaching. Police believe the three were looking for someone they were scheduled to meet.

The vehicle left the parking lot and entered Interstate 90 westbound. The vehicle was pulled over by La Crosse police for a window tint violation shortly before it would have crossed into Minnesota. Lara Nieto reportedly told police they were heading back to Minnesota after meeting a friend in La Crosse.

Police summoned a K9 unit to detect for the presence of drugs. After the K9 gave a positive response, police searched the trunk and allegedly a found backpack containing nearly 10.96 pounds of methamphetamine. The drug was divided among 12 plastic bags. Police also found $778 in cash in Lara Plancarte's wallet.

The amount of methamphetamine is described by La Crosse police as the largest ever seized during a single arrest in the city's history. Police report the most recent major methamphetamine busts recovered 822 and 681 grams — less than two pounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.