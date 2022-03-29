 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convicted La Crosse cocaine dealer sentenced in federal court

Antjuano Green

 Steve Rundio

A 40-year-old La Crosse man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for distributing cocaine base.

Antjuano Green was handed the sentence March 25 by U.S. District Court Judge James D. Peterson. The prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Green pleaded guilty to the charge Nov. 19, 2021.

According to federal prosecutors, La Crosse Police Department officers purchased 41.9 grams of crack cocaine from Green through a confidential informant in La Crosse March 17, 2021. Seven days later, officers used a confidential informant to purchase another 12.9 grams of crack cocaine from Green.

Green was arrested March 25, 2021. Police searched Green's vehicle and found baggies containing 16.9 grams of crack cocaine, 3.4 grams of powder cocaine and $4,400 in cash. When interviewed by police, Green admitted to selling the cocaine for profit.

At the time of the transactions, Green was on state supervision for crack cocaine trafficking. His supervision was revoked, and he is serving a state sentence of 3½ years. Peterson ordered the federal sentence to run concurrently with the remainder of the state prison sentence.

The charge against Green was the result of an investigation conducted by the Campbell, La Crosse and Onalaska police departments. The La Crosse County District Attorney's Office also provided assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted the case.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

