Convicted La Crosse drug dealer sentenced for four years in prison

A 39-year-old La Crosse man was sentenced to prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to drug and weapons offenses in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Judge Scott Horne sentenced Derrick Engen to four years in prison followed by four years of extended supervision. In January, Engen pleaded no contest to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Engen and two other people were arrested in 2020 for dealing drugs and weapons from a 1421 Stoddard St. address in La Crosse. Police reportedly recovered 136 grams of methamphetamine, 12 ounces of heroin, 12 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, a glass meth pipe, a 9-millimeter handgun, camouflage body armor and more than $3,000 in cash at the residence.

Defense attorney Joseph Randtke argued for probation. He said Engen has lived an exemplary life since his arrest and is the father of a 1-year-old child. He challenged the idea that a prison sentence would send a message to would-be drug dealers.

"Meth has flowed through La Crosse because the next person picks up the ball," Randtke said.

Horne acknowledged Engen's clean record since his release on bond nearly two years ago but said, "I can't be blind to the gravity of the offense." He said Engen posed a significant danger to the community when he was dealing drugs in a residential neighborhood.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Danielle Kranz recommended five years in prison followed by four years of extended release. Engen faced a maximum of 40 years in prison.

Two other people charged in the case, 36-year-old Darren Engen and 23-year-old Rachel Brockway, pleaded guilty to lesser charges and received probation.

