Convicted meth dealer sentenced in federal court

A 36-year-old La Crosse man has been sentenced to 7½ years in federal prison, followed by four years of supervised release, for drug trafficking.

Corey J. Stern was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court by Judge William Conley. Stern pleaded guilty March 3 to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to federal prosecutors, La Crosse Police Department investigators purchased 17.6 grams of methamphetamine and 4.4 grams of heroin from Stern through a confidential informant Aug. 10, 2020, in La Crosse.

Two days later, police reportedly purchased 43.4 grams of methamphetamine from Stern through an informant in La Crosse. Later that day, Stern was arrested. He had $4,803 in cash that included bills from the controlled buys of Aug. 10 and 12.

Police obtained a search warrant for Stern's hotel room and reportedly found small quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, LSD, scales and packaging supplies. Stern reportedly admitted to distributing large quantities of methamphetamine for several months and estimated making $2,000 to $4,000 per week from drug sales.

Stern was charged in state court and remained in custody until Nov. 25, 2020, when he was released on a signature bond.

On Jan. 13, 2021, La Crosse police reportedly purchased 32.6 grams of methamphetamine from Stern through an informant in La Crosse.

On June 3, 2021, a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop for speeding on a vehicle in which Stern was a passenger. The vehicle was searched after a K9 detected the odor of an illegal drug. In a bag on the front passenger floorboard where Stern had been seated, officers reportedly found a loaded Glock 45 9mm handgun, three loaded Glock 9mm magazines and a bag of methamphetamine. A safe in the trunk, opened by a key found in Stern’s wallet, contained additional bags of methamphetamine. A total of 176.1 grams of methamphetamine was located between the bag and safe.

The charge against Stern was the result of an investigation conducted by the Campbell, La Crosse, and Mauston police departments, Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and Federal Bureau of Investigation. The Juneau and La Crosse County District Attorney offices also provided assistance in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

