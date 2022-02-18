Convicted murderer Shavonte Thompson sentenced to life

A 28-year-old La Crosse man convicted of a 2020 homicide will likely spend the rest of his life in prison.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Gloria Doyle Friday sentenced Shavonte Thompson to life in prison without parole after he was convicted of first-degree homicide in the death of 18-year-old Javier Ayers, also known as Javier Hall.

Ayers was shot to death Nov. 2, 2019, on the 900 block of Copeland Avenue in La Crosse.

Doyle said the sentence is justified by the impact that Ayers' violent death had on the community.

"Javier was known and loved throughout the community, and now he's gone," Doyle said.

Thompson was arrested in Peoria, Illinois, 10 months after the shooting. He was convicted by a La Crosse jury Nov. 10, 2021, and was awaiting sentencing while being held at Green Bay Correctional Institution.

Thompson has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. His attorney, Patrick Flanagan, argued that eyewitness and video accounts weren't reliable enough to conclusively place Thompson at the scene.

Prosecutors, however, said video evidence clearly identifies Thompson as the person who pulled the trigger.

Doyle agreed.

"It's clear by the evidence that you are the shooter," Doyle said.

Prosecutors believe Thompson was motivated by what he believed was Ayers' role in an attack on a member of Thompson's family.

Thompson has a history of gun crimes in La Crosse dating to 2009, when he was found guilty of armed robbery with use of force and two counts of obstructing an officer.

Thompson, then 16, approached a 17-year-old with another teen Sept. 26, 2009, at Ninth and State streets. Thompson and the teen demanded money, then shot the victim in the right foot with a .22-caliber bullet.

Later in 2009, Thompson was again convicted of armed robbery with threat of force.

Police also charged a second man, 35-year-old Odell Thompson of Onalaska, with first-degree homicide in Ayers' death. Prosecutors later dropped the homicide charge and convicted Odell Thompson of harboring a felon. He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.