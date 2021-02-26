 Skip to main content
Convicted sex offender released in La Crosse
Convicted sex offender released in La Crosse

Cory F. Woodmansee

Cory F. Woodmansee

 Steve Rundio

The La Crosse Police Department has announced the release of a sex offender into the city.

Cory Foster Woodmansee, 39, was released Feb. 22. The Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender registry lists his address as 2714 28th St. South.

According to online court documents, Woodmansee has been implicated in multiple sex offenses. He has convictions for third-degree sexual assault and child enticement/sexual contact and fourth-degree sexual assault. He also has pending cases of causing a child to view sexual activity, exposing a child to harmful materials and child abuse/intentionally causing bodily harm.

Woodmansee's record also includes a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

All the offenses and open cases occurred in Rusk County between 1999 and 2020. He has a preliminary hearing on the open cases set for March 2 in Rusk County Circuit Court.

The police department announcement says Woodmansee has served his sentences imposed by the courts and isn't wanted by police.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

