Convicted Sparta ax murderer gets life in prison

SPARTA - Prosecutors and victims described Thomas Wayne Aspseter as a selfish, remorseless human being with almost no redeeming qualities.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Todd Ziegler agreed.

Zielger sentenced the 38-year-old Sparta man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the June 6, 2021, ax murder of 87-year-old Bernard Waite of Sparta. Aspseter was also given consecutive 60-year sentences for using the same ax to seriously injure two others — a husband and wife ages 76 and 73 — who tried to intervene.

Ziegler said it was "one of the most vicious, aggravated crimes I've seen in 15 years" as a judge. He said state law requires him to take into account any mitigating circumstances in sentencing but that Aspseter showed "no responsibility and no remorse" for his actions.

"There is a struggle to find positive aspects of Mr. Aspseter's character," Ziegler said at the sentencing Wednesday morning.

According to prosecutors, Aspseter used a crowbar to gain access to the Waite's Icarus Road residence as he and the two other victims were attending a family gathering in Waukesha. The female victim told police that Aspseter, Waite's grandson, had been living at Waite's residence and that Waite no longer wanted the arrangement to continue.

When the three arrived at Waite's residence the morning of June 6, Waite opened the door and found Aspseter inside. The female victim said Waite was upset to see Aspseter in his home and told him to gather his belongings and leave. An enraged Aspseter responded by striking Waite in the back of the head with an ax. He then struck the second male victim in the head and the female victim in the arm.

Monroe County assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles said Aspseter spent his life living off others and constantly badgered Waite for financial support.

"He has lived a wholly unproductive life," Skiles said. "He has contributed nothing to society or his family."

The female victim of the attack asked Ziegler to put Aspseter in prison "as long as your can."

"I've been in hell for quite a while," she said. "I live this every day and every night."

The court heard testimony that the male victim was initially given only a minimal chance of survival but has made a significant recovery. The female victim has lost strength in her injured arm.

In addition to the prison time, Ziegler ordered to Aspseter to pay nearly $21,000 in restitution, which would be deducted from any money he receives while in prison.

