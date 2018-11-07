Try 1 month for 99¢

A Coon Valley man is charged with possessing and capturing child pornography, including several images of a 14-year-old girl who lived in his home.

Joseph M. Amundsen

Amundsen

Joseph M. Amundsen, 18, made his initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday, charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of capturing an intimate representation of a minor.

Together, the charges carry more than 250 years of potential prison time.

According to the criminal complaint:

Local police began investigating Amundsen after they received a tip from the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department. An officer there had been corresponding with Amundsen in an online chatroom, and had received pornographic photos and video of two pubescent girls.

On Nov. 1, while searching Amundsen’s home in Coon Valley, authorities determined that a dresser in one of the bedrooms had also appeared in the background of some of the pornographic images.

The photos and video appeared to have been taken from the next room, through a gap between the wall and the ceiling.

In an interview with police, Amundsen admitted that he was responsible for the images, and that he had sent them to the undercover officer and at least one other person.

A search of his iPad turned up 10 more pornographic images of children, some performing sex acts with adults.

Amundsen was arrested Nov. 1 and remains in custody. Bond has been set at $10,000, and he is barred from being around children and accessing the internet.

The two girls said they had no knowledge that Amundsen was recording them.

La Crosse County Circuit Court felony cases in November

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

