A Coon Valley man is charged with possessing and capturing child pornography, including several images of a 14-year-old girl who lived in his home.
Joseph M. Amundsen, 18, made his initial appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday, charged with 10 counts of possessing child pornography and two counts of capturing an intimate representation of a minor.
Together, the charges carry more than 250 years of potential prison time.
According to the criminal complaint:
Local police began investigating Amundsen after they received a tip from the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department. An officer there had been corresponding with Amundsen in an online chatroom, and had received pornographic photos and video of two pubescent girls.
On Nov. 1, while searching Amundsen’s home in Coon Valley, authorities determined that a dresser in one of the bedrooms had also appeared in the background of some of the pornographic images.
The photos and video appeared to have been taken from the next room, through a gap between the wall and the ceiling.
In an interview with police, Amundsen admitted that he was responsible for the images, and that he had sent them to the undercover officer and at least one other person.
A search of his iPad turned up 10 more pornographic images of children, some performing sex acts with adults.
Amundsen was arrested Nov. 1 and remains in custody. Bond has been set at $10,000, and he is barred from being around children and accessing the internet.
The two girls said they had no knowledge that Amundsen was recording them.
Danielle A. McGinnis, 27, no permanent address, and Jack D. Scheske, 37, no permanent address, were charged Nov. 1 as co-defendants with possession of narcotic drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia as parties to a crime. The pair left a black duffel bag inside a washing machine at a North Side landromat, which contained a silver pipe with marijuana residue and bags containing heroin, according to the complaint. Scheske was also charged with misdemeanor bail jumping.
OMG how sick...send him away for good.
