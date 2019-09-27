Joseph Amundsen, 19, was arrested Thursday on five charges of possession of child pornography and five charges of felony bail jumping.
According to special prosecutor David Maas, Amundsen used a social messaging app called Kik to send child pornography to another person April 4 while on bond in a pending child pornography case.
Amundsen was out on a $1,000 bond for a case in which he faces two charges of capturing an intimate representation of a minor and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.
As part of that bond, Amundsen was limited to accessing the internet under the supervision of another adult and only for job applications, streaming TV and movies, and emailing his attorney. He was prohibited from using any social media or web services.
“The allegation is that he also got around the prohibition of computer use by printing child pornography images and having paper images in his room,” said Maas.
La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke ordered a $25,000 cash bond in the new case.
“All the privileges you were afforded earlier will be gone,” Bjerke said.
Should Amundsen post bond, Bjerke said, he will be prohibited from having any contact with anyone younger than 18, including relatives, and from using any type of smartphone, tablet, computer or electronic communication device of any kind. Bjerke prohibited Amundsen from using social media or messaging services and ordered GPS monitoring and house arrest.
Maas told the court he plans to file the criminal complaint in time for an initial appearance 2 p.m. Monday.
Amundsen was charged in November 2018 in the pending case. According to the criminal complaint, Amundsen sent an undercover officer in Washington, D.C., pornographic photos and a video of two pubescent girls. A search of his tablet turned up 10 more pornographic images of children, some performing sex acts with adults.
Jesse R. Kirk, 39, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 26 with felony bail jumping and misdemeanor retail theft. Kirk violated terms of a previous bond Feb. 20 when he entered Walmart and stole a TV, according to the complaint.
Zachery R. Arentz
Zachery R. Arentz, 16, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 20 as an adult with battery by a prisoner and disorderly conduct. Arentz started a physical fight with another person Aug. 27 while in custody at the La Crosse County Juvenile Detention Facility, according to the complaint.
Joshua Johnson
Joshua D. Johnson, 34, Holmen, was charged Sept. 19 with theft from a business setting. While working as a bookkeeper for a Holmen bar, Johnson stole $7,570.50 through forged checks and approving paychecks to himself for hours he had not worked over the course of two years, according to the complaint.
Susan Glenna
Susan D. Glenna, 48, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 19 with felony bail jumping. Glenna violated terms of her previous bond Sept. 7 when she drank alcohol, according to the complaint.
Geraldine L. Bjergum, 74, was charged Sept. 19 with theft in a business setting. Bjergum withdrew $2,600 from another person’s bank account at several different casinos, according to the complaint.
Cameron Stanek, 31, La Crosse, was charged with resisting an officer causing injury, three counts of felony bail jumping, two counts of resisting an officer, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery and two counts of disorderly conduct. Officers were called to Stanek’s residence for a welfare check July 22 and Stanek yelled at police and refused to follow instructions, despite a stun gun being used, and kicked and hit police, according to the complaint. He later broke a mug and television set at a local hospital. According to a second criminal complaint, Stanek fought with a relative Aug. 22, sticking the person with needles and punching them, then remained standing in the middle of the road in violation of police instructions.
Rhonda L. Baskerville, 42, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 17 with physical abuse to a child causing bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Baskerville punched a 12-year-old Aug. 30 and yelled at onlookers, according to the complaint.
Dylan E. Stika, 28, no permanent address, was charged Sept. 12 with disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse enhancer and felony bail jumping. Stika got into a loud argument Aug. 21 with a woman he was ordered to have no contact with through a previous bond, according to the complaint.
Aaron M. Schrader
Aaron M. Schrader, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with physical abuse of a child and misdemeanor bail jumping. A child told police Schrader hit him in the head and knocked him to the ground Aug. 19, according to the complaint.
Ryan R. Papenfuss, 44, Onalaska, was charged Sept. 5 with uttering a forgery. Papenfuss deposited a forged and stolen check into his bank account in May, according to the complaint.
Tonya N. Novak, 28, La Crosse, was charged Sept. 5 with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Novak had a fentanyl drug mixture and used needles in her car when she was pulled over Aug. 29 for driving erratically on Hwy. 35 in La Crosse, according to the complaint.