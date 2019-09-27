{{featured_button_text}}

A Coon Valley man charged last year with making child pornography is back in jail this week after he was again accused of possessing images of exploited children.

Joseph Amundsen, 19, was arrested Thursday on five charges of possession of child pornography and five charges of felony bail jumping.

According to special prosecutor David Maas, Amundsen used a social messaging app called Kik to send child pornography to another person April 4 while on bond in a pending child pornography case.

Joseph Amundsen mug

Amundsen

Amundsen was out on a $1,000 bond for a case in which he faces two charges of capturing an intimate representation of a minor and 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

As part of that bond, Amundsen was limited to accessing the internet under the supervision of another adult and only for job applications, streaming TV and movies, and emailing his attorney. He was prohibited from using any social media or web services.

“The allegation is that he also got around the prohibition of computer use by printing child pornography images and having paper images in his room,” said Maas.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke ordered a $25,000 cash bond in the new case.

“All the privileges you were afforded earlier will be gone,” Bjerke said.

Should Amundsen post bond, Bjerke said, he will be prohibited from having any contact with anyone younger than 18, including relatives, and from using any type of smartphone, tablet, computer or electronic communication device of any kind. Bjerke prohibited Amundsen from using social media or messaging services and ordered GPS monitoring and house arrest.

Maas told the court he plans to file the criminal complaint in time for an initial appearance 2 p.m. Monday.

Amundsen was charged in November 2018 in the pending case. According to the criminal complaint, Amundsen sent an undercover officer in Washington, D.C., pornographic photos and a video of two pubescent girls. A search of his tablet turned up 10 more pornographic images of children, some performing sex acts with adults.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

