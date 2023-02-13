A 42-year-old La Crosse man whose bail hearing was punctuated by profanities and racial epithets faces multiple charges after police were called to a disturbance Sunday in La Crosse.

Ronald M. Wright was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of threatening a law enforcement officer, discharging bodily fluids toward a public safety officer, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed knife, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Copeland Park shortly before 1 p.m. The complaint says a man told police his wife was driving through the park when a person, later identified as Wright, yelled at her to slow down and threw a square metal object at the vehicle. The driver sped up but came to a cul-de-sac, which forced her to turn around and again drive past Wright.

The husband, who was a passenger in the vehicle along with a child, said Wright approached the vehicle and punched it multiple times. The complaint says the vehicle sustained multiple scratches and a small dent.

Police identified Wright as a suspect and located him a short time later. He reportedly told police he was "spit on and vulgarly talked at" during the encounter and denied doing anything wrong. The complaint says he resisted arrest, directed abusive language toward officers and said, "If I ever become somebody, you're (expletive) dead, all of you."

The complaint says Wright spit toward an officer after he was placed inside a squad car.

Wright reportedly complained of head pain after the arrest and requested emergency services. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was medically cleared before being transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

During the search and booking process, police allegedly found a concealed 12-inch Bowie knife, .5 grams of methamphetamine and a methamphetamine smoking device.

During the bail hearing, assistant District Attorney Nick Passe told the court that Wright's bond had been revoked earlier in the day in a separate case by Judge Ramona Gonzalez. Passe said Wright was free on bond at the time of the arrest.

Wright was silent through most of the hearing before unleashing a profane tirade at the court. He appeared to assert his innocence and said there were "(expletives) who break the law, and I have to pay for it."

Horne set cash bail at $25,000 and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Feb. 20.

