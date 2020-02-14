Court: Accused carjacker competent to stand trial in La Crosse

A man accused of attempting to steal two vehicles outside Valley View Mall was found capable Friday of assisting in his own defense in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Uneke Scarbrough, 27, no permanent address, was charged last month with two counts of attempt to take a vehicle without consent using force, theft of movable property, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a rowdy court hearing, Judge Scott Horne ordered a mental health evaluation. The evaluation found Scarbrough was mentally competent, according to court records.

While in court, Scarbrough also addressed his previous behavior, saying, “I’d like to apologize.”

Scarbrough’s case was scheduled for a calendar call in two weeks while the La Crosse County Public Defender’s Office searched for an attorney to represent him. He remains in custody on a $10,000 cash bond.

Scarbrough was accused last month of attempting to steal two cars, taking keys from one woman, then trying to pull a man out of a transit van. He is also facing misdemeanor charges after he was accused of breaking the window at the Catholic Charities Warming Center.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter @Jourdan_LCT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.