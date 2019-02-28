MADISON — A former La Crosse woman must pay $5,000 to Capable Canines of Wisconsin after taking and not returning a service dog she had fostered for the Onalaska-based non-profit, a state appeals judge ruled Thursday.
The District IV Court of Appeals opinion upholds La Crosse County Circuit Judge Gloria Doyle, who found that Aubrey Greene owed CCOW $5,000. Greene had CCOW’s permission to take service dog Dexter with her when she moved to the Milwaukee area, but then ignored CCOW’s subsequent attempts to contact her about the dog.
According to court documents:
Greene was a CCOW board member and a pre-vet student at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in February 2015 when she agreed to provide a foster home for Dexter while the agency looked for a hearing-impaired client for the dog to serve.
CCOW had previously purchased Dexter and paid for his specialized training. It would reimburse Greene for Dexter’s food and veterinary expenses, and Greene would attempt to maintain the dog’s specialized training.
By April 2016, CCOW determined that the one potential adopter for Dexter no longer qualified for the dog’s placement.
In May 2016, Greene moved to the Milwaukee area and took Dexter with CCOW’s permission. After the move, CCOW no longer reimbursed Greene for Dexter’s expenses.
The parties discussed what to do about Dexter but reached no decision. In November 2016, CCOW staffer Cindy Taylor informed Greene she was coming to Milwaukee to pick up Dexter to determine whether he could still function as a service dog.
Taylor texted Greene after arriving in Milwaukee but Greene did not respond to the texts. Unable to locate Green, Taylor returned to La Crosse and CCOW considered Dexter stolen.
CCOW filed a small claims action against Greene for damages. At trial, Greene didn’t contest that Dexter had remained with her despite CCOW’s attempts to recover him. However, she contended that Dexter’s service skills had eroded and he was no longer worth the $5,000 CCOW sought.
Greene testified that Dexter’s value was no more than an average shelter dog, about $300 to $500. Eve Zellmer, president of CCOW, testified that it sought $5,000 for Dexter based on his purchase price, training expense and the cost of his care.
Zellmer testified that Dexter was trained to perform three skills for a hearing-impaired individual and was “a fully-trained service dog.”
After CCOW was awarded $5,000, Greene appealed, arguing that Doyle erred by not using Dexter’s fair market value when she “converted” him to her possession in September 2016. Greene maintained that Dexter was no longer a trained dog and doesn’t even come when called.
At trial, Doyle found Dexter to be highly trained, and she used replacement cost to assign a $5,000 value to Dexter by applying the expenses Zellmer testified to. Doyle attributed any loss of Dexter’s skills to Greene’s failure to maintain them.
In his opinion, District IV Court Judge Paul Lundsten wrote, “I cannot re-weigh this evidence to come to a different conclusion.”
In a phone interview, Zellmer said CCOW considered Dexter to have been stolen by Greene since she cut off all communication after CCOW wanted to visit Dexter to assess his skills.
Despite winning the appeal, Zellmer said the incident with Greene makes the organization scrutinize people wanting to foster service animals and it has tighten its guidelines for those who do.
“The real loser in this is a disabled person who could have had a service dog but didn’t because of what happened,” she said.
Online court records indicate Greene had not satisfied the $5,000 judgment filed against her. Her attorney did not return a call for comment by deadline.
