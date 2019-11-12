A cyber security expert will discuss techniques employed by foreign governments to influence democratic institutions at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Prairie du Chien High School, 800 E. Crawford St.
Republican and Democratic parties of Crawford County have come together to invite Dave Schroeder, a strategist and cyber security expert at University of Wisconsin-Madison and a former cryptologic warfare officer and intelligence professional in the Navy. Shroeder's expertise includes military cyber operations, foreign intelligence, and foreign cyber-enabled information and influence operations.
The nonpartisan event is free and open to the public; however, participants are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item for the local food pantry.
