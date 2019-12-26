Crawford County woman arrested on Christmas for shooting boyfriend

A Wauzeka woman was arrested on Christmas after shooting her live-in boyfriend just before midnight, according to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office.

Cheryl L. Lippett, 50, called 911 at about 11:56 p.m. Tuesday and reported that she shot her boyfriend, Harold P. Schuh, 50, and that he was inside their home in the Wauzeka, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to find Schuh laying in the living room floor. The man was conscious and told law enforcement that he'd been shot in the arm and stomach. Schuh was taken to the UW Health University Hospital in Madison where he is in stable condition, according to the news release.

Lippitt was intoxicated, according to the release, and told deputies that she and Schuh had argued earlier that evening, hitting each other and breaking items in the house. Lippitt said she became afraid for her safety during the fight and shot Schuh, then called police, according to authorities.

Lippitt had bruises, scrapes and cuts on her face and arms, and deputies noted items broken and thrown around the home. They also recovered a handgun believed to be the weapon used to shoot Schuh.