Erin Somvilai’s life was in chaos the week prior to her death, according to Tuesday’s opening statements of both La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke and defense attorney Chris Zachar.
Erik Sackett, 38, of La Crosse, was in La Crosse County Circuit Court Tuesday to stand trial on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in her death. Sackett is accused of killing Somvilai — also known by her maiden name, Erin Bushek — in her La Crosse home and disposing of her body in a Vernon County lake.
Somvilai had been arrested a few days before her death after getting into a fight with her neighbor. Her family and neighbor were concerned about her erratic behavior and discussing the possibility of sending her two children to spend the summer with their respective fathers. Then her longtime landlord told her she was going to be evicted due to the incident with her neighbor.
That was on top of her major depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.
“Erin was upset and wanted to see Erik, who she was apparently in love with,” said Gruenke. “She was obsessed with him, infatuated with him, very much in love with him by all accounts.”
Somvilai spent the night of Saturday, June 2, 2018, walking around the Onalaska Walmart. The next morning, she left the Walmart and went to Kwik Trip to buy coffee and doughnuts, and then went to Sackett’s home, where she found him in bed with another woman.
“Erin was devastated. She was crushed. She began to call Erik and send him text messages one after another,” Gruenke told the jury.
Zachar also described Somvilai’s behavior as erratic and said, while Sackett and Somvilai had dated, the relationship ended in February 2018.
“You’ll hear that the two of them had very different expectations as to what that relationship meant. Erik told people publicly that he considered the two of them to be friends with benefits, that they spent time together, they enjoyed one another’s company, they had sex, but he didn’t see it as a long-term relationship,” Zachar said.
Somvilai, on the other hand, told her friends and family that she was in love with Sackett and planned on marrying him, Zachar told the jury. When Sackett began dating another woman in February, she was devastated and began to text and call him repeatedly, visiting him unannounced, then attempted suicide.
Zachar showed a photo Somvilai sent Sackett, which included what he said were self-inflicted cuts on her arm and leg. He also read text messages Somvilai sent June 3 to Sackett in which she said she had nothing to live for and said, “I can’t live anymore. I’m not kidding this time.”
The defense and the prosecution laid out alternative timelines for the day of June 3. Gruenke said Sackett killed Somvilai and took her to Vernon County, and Zachar argued Sackett took Somvilai to his family cabin to calm her down after the fight that morning.
Zachar said a witness saw Somvilai at Walgreens June 4, 2018, then walk in the direction of where Dr. David Onsrud was at work.
Onsrud, who had previously paid Somvilai nearly $15,000 to tie him up for his sexual gratification, had no alibi for that afternoon and missed work the next day, Zachar said.
“These are emotional cases. They are emotional cases because we’re dealing with the death of somebody who by all accounts was loved and still is loved,” Zachar said.
However, he asked the members of the jury to keep the logical side of their brain turned on while they empathize with Somvilai’s loved ones.
“We’re all here because Mr. Sackett says that he’s innocent. I’m confident that when you follow the facts, when you follow the evidence, you’ll conclude the same,” Zachar said.
Gruenke pointed out that Sackett lied to police about seeing Somvilai June 3, 2018, and one of Somvilai’s text messages threatened to tell his probation officer about their relationship, which would have violated terms of his Department of Corrections supervision.
“Given the lies that Erik told police, given the number of times that he was at Erin’s home and the motive that came from the text messages she sent him about his PO, at the end of this case, I think you’re going to agree that Erik Sackett was the only person who had the means, motive and opportunity to intentionally cause the death of Erin Somvilai,” Gruenke said.
Gruenke asked the jury to find him guilty.
