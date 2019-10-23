Day 3 of Erik Sackett trial: Erin Somvilai died of homicidal violence, pathologist says

Erin Somvilai died of homicidal violence, according to testimony Wednesday by Dr. Ross Reichard, a board-certified pathologist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
“In my opinion the cause of death was homicidal violence, and the manner of death was homicide,” Reichard said in response to a question by assistant district attorney Susan Donskey.
Reichard spent nearly three hours on the stand Wednesday afternoon as part of the first-degree intentional homicide trial of Erik Sackett, 38, who is accused of killing Somvilai at her La Crosse home June 3, 2018, and disposing of her body in a Vernon County lake, nearby his family cabin. Somvilai was found dead June 17, 2018, in Runge Hollow Lake.
The homicidal violence determination is given when pathologists determine, based on their experience and education, that the cause of death was not natural or death by suicide; instead it was caused by another person, without the pathologist being able to determine exactly how.
“You have someone who is deceased with ropes and a chain and concrete blocks attached to them in the bottom of a lake, a number of miles from their residence, with no apparent means of getting to that location on their own,” Reichard said. “There’s no shoes, there’s no injury to the feet, there’s no indication that this individual could have transported themselves to that location.”
Reichard listed Somvilai’s injuries, which included a bruise on her right forearm, a self-harm cut on the left, a broken tooth and a discoloration under her chin. Reichard said he couldn’t tell for certain when she got the bruise or what the discoloration under her chin was.
He also noted that there was no signs of friction wounds where the ropes were tied around her torso, nor was there any injuries where the chain was wrapped around her left ankle.
“She had no associated injuries or marks on her body associated with the ropes or chains so I think it is most likely they were placed after she was dead,” Reichard said.
Defense attorney Chris Zachar asked Reichard about signs of suicide, pointing out that Somvilai’s arms were free and the dock near where she was found let off into water 10 feet deep, significantly deeper than Somvilai’s height of 5 feet, 3 inches.
“In other words, if someone wanted to drown themselves, all they’d have to do is strap some weight on and take a step off and potentially that would be it,” Zachar said.
Reichard agreed that the 66-pound cinder blocks would be enough weight.
Reichard also testified about the Klonopin and amphetamines found in Somvilai’s system, saying the amounts were high, but it was difficult to interpret what that meant, and saying she had no pills in her stomach contents.
“Those cells break down and can release stores of that medication and can affect the drug concentration,” Reichard said.
Zachar asked Reichard a series of questions about Somvilai’s mental state and whether things like threatening suicide and talking about people going to her funeral would be useful information in determining whether Somvilai died by suicide. Reichard agreed, but said the additional information did not change his medical opinion of her cause of death, because he was aware of other instances of her expressing suicidal thoughts.
Reichard also testified that there is not a universal standard for determining homicidal violence as a cause of death and said drowning was largely a diagnosis reached after excluding other options. In response to a question by Zachar, Reichard agreed that bilateral mastoid hemorrhage and bloody fluid in sinus cavities could indicate drowning, but there were other possibilities as well.
Somvilai’s sister Molly Peacock also testified Wednesday, describing the last day she spent with her sister. During their time together May 31, 2018, Somvilai talked about how in love with Sackett she was and about her prescription medication. She was out of her Adderall.
“She said that her Adderall prescription wasn’t being filled for a couple days, and she wanted me to find her some Adderall,” said Peacock, who was convicted last year of possession of methamphetamines.
Peacock offered her meth, and Somvilai refused.
“She told me that meth was dirty and she didn’t want that,” Peacock said.
However, the prescription medication left Somvilai “messed up,” Peacock said.
When the two got back to Somvilai’s home, Somvilai started a fight with her neighbor and was arrested. The next day, Peacock dropped off Somvilai’s car at her house after Sackett took her home from the La Crosse County Jail. That was the last time Peacock saw her sister. Peacock and her family spent two weeks looking for Somvilai and called Sackett to see if he had information.
“He told me that he thought Erin was with me. I found that hard to believe,” Peacock said before defense attorney Chris Zachar objected.
“Stick to what he said to you,” La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said.
During cross-examination, Zachar asked Peacock about Somvilai’s mental state and showed her a photo of Somvilai with scabs on her face, taken from the time close to her death.
Zachar also had the opportunity Wednesday to cross-examine La Crosse Police Department Investigator Andrew Rosenow. The defense attorney questioned Rosenow about the investigation into Dr. David Onsrud, Somvilai’s doctor and employer whom Zachar alleges paid her to tie tie him up for his sexual gratification.
Rosenow spoke to Onsrud June 8 — the same day he interviewed Sackett and the day after police searched Sackett’s home for Somvilai or her phone. Rosenow did not search Onsrud’s home for bondage gear like ropes similar to those found tied to Somvilai; however, Onsrud was asked about his relationship with Somvilai during that interview and in subsequent interviews later that summer.
Rosenow agreed that Onsrud would have had a great deal to lose if his activities came to light, as a practicing doctor with a specialty in substance abuse and children in the community.
“Was Dr. Onsrud ever asked for an alibi the evening of June 4?” Zachar asked.
“Not that I recall,” Rosenow answered.
During re-direct examination, Rosenow clarified for Gruenke that police did not know to look for ropes until after Somvilai’s body was found June 17.
