Erin Somvilai’s sister Molly Peacock Wednesday described the last day she spent with her sister.
Peacock testified as part of the trial of Erik Sackett, who is accused of first-degree intentional homicide in Somvilai’s death last year.
“She called me and told me that she loved Erik more than anything. That was the person she wanted to be with,” Peacock said.
The two drove around May 31, 2018, until Somvilai — who was also known by her maiden name, Erin Bushek — ran out of gas in her burgundy Cadillac sedan. Somvilai called Sackett, who declined to help, then the two walked to Kwik Trip to purchase a gas can.
After the call, Somvilai took her prescription Klonopin and told Peacock she was out of her Adderall.
“She said that her Adderall prescription wasn’t being filled for a couple days, and she wanted me to find her some Adderall,” said Peacock, who was convicted last year of possession of methamphetamines.
Peacock offered her meth, and Somvilai refused.
“She told me that meth was dirty and she didn’t want that,” Peacock said.
However, the prescription medication left Somvilai “messed up,” Peacock said.
“She was not walking straight. You could tell she was not in her right mind,” Peacock said.
When the two got back to Somvilai’s home, Somvilai started a fight with her neighbor and was arrested. The next day, Peacock dropped off Somvilai’s car at her house after Sackett took her home from the La Crosse County Jail. That was the last time Peacock saw her sister. Peacock and her family spent two weeks looking for Somvilai and called Sackett to see if he had information.
“He told me that he thought Erin was with me. I found that hard to believe,” Peacock said before defense attorney Chris Zachar objected.
“Stick to what he said to you,” La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said.
During cross-examination, Zachar asked Peacock about Somvilai’s mental state and showed her a photo of Somvilai with scabs on her face, taken from the time close to her death.
Zachar also had the opportunity Wednesday to cross-examine La Crosse Police Department Investigator Andrew Rosenow. The defense attorney questioned Rosenow about the investigation into Dr. David Onsrud, Somvilai’s doctor and employer whom Zachar alleges paid her to tie him up for his sexual gratification.
Rosenow spoke to Onsrud June 8 — the same day he interviewed Sackett and the day after police searched Sackett’s home for Somvilai or her phone. Rosenow did not search Onsrud’s home for bondage gear like ropes similar to those found tied to Somvilai; however, Onsrud was asked about his relationship with Somvilai during that interview and in subsequent interviews later that summer.
Rosenow agreed that Onsrud would have had a great deal to lose if his activities came to light, as a practicing doctor with a specialty in substance abuse and children in the community.
“Was Dr. Onsrud ever asked for an alibi the evening of June 4?” Zachar asked.
“Not that I recall,” Rosenow answered.
During re-direct examination, Rosenow clarified for Gruenke that police did not know to look for ropes until after Somvilai’s body was found June 17.
Prosecutors believe Sackett killed Somvilai June 3 in La Crosse, then disposed of her body in Runge Hollow Lake in Vernon County, according to the criminal complaint. He is accused of tying her down with ropes and concrete blocks and leaving her in the water, according to the complaint.
The defense filed a motion in July alleging Somvilai was killed by her doctor and employer, Dr. David Onsrud. Onsrud was paying Somvilai to tie him up for his sexual gratification, according to the defense.
