Day 4 of Erik Sackett trial: Experts discuss phone, forensic evidence

Testimony Thursday in the homicide trial of Erik Sackett suggested he first turned his phone off more than six months after activating it on June 3, 2018 — the day prosecutors allege he killed Erin Somvilai.
Sackett, 38, is on trial for first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Somvilai, 35, after he was accused of killing her and leaving her body in a Vernon County lake, where it was recovered June 17, 2018.
Investigator Thomas Hansen of the La Crosse Police Department testified that he downloaded cellphone data from nine phones in the case, including the one Sackett was using regularly at the time. The software used doesn’t distinguish between turning the phone on and off — it refers to any instance as a “powering event” — however, Hansen testified that the manufacturer says that it is most likely to be turning off in an Android phone such as Sackett’s.
“It appeared that June 3 was the first time the phone had ever been powered down,” Hansen said.
There were several powering events in succession between 7:12 p.m. and 8:47 p.m., when the phone was turned off for the night.
Under cross-examination from Sackett’s attorney, Christopher Zachar, Hansen testified that the phone could have turned off due to a dead battery, and he didn’t know how long it was off between the powering events.
“It could have been off for a minute or it could have been off for an hour,” Hansen said.
However, he was clear that Sackett received several messages at the same time early Monday morning, indicating that was when the phone turned back on. Hansen testified that Sackett sent a text to his then-girlfriend Sunday evening at about 7 p.m. and didn’t send another text until 4:45 a.m. Monday, when he asked the woman “Are these my new yoga mats?”
Somvilai’s former neighbor, Irina Gebhardt, and Gebhardt’s father James Borden testified Thursday morning.
Gebhardt was a friend of Somvilai’s and had met Sackett through her; however, she and Somvilai had an altercation May 31, 2018, after Somvilai demanded to use Gebhardt’s garden hose. Somvilai tried to force her way into Gebhardt’s home and Gebhardt called police. Somvilai was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.
Gebhardt testified that the last time she saw her neighbor was June 3, when she was looking for something in the backseat of her car, and that she saw Sackett later that evening.
“He seemed awfully happy and smiling. He was always nice, but considering what had happened earlier, I thought it was a little weird,” Gebhardt said.
Borden’s testimony corroborated Gebhardt’s. He said Sackett seemed overly sympathetic and overly friendly.
“I just felt like he was trying to get her to talk a lot, and it just put me off a little,” Borden said.
Borden also testified that he heard muffled noises from the neighboring apartment later that night and a loud thump about 11 p.m.
Zachar suggested during his opening statement that the thump was from a pool Somvilai had purchased the day before.
Experts from the FBI also testified Thursday, saying that the concrete blocks found with Somvilai’s body did not chemically match blocks found at Sackett’s home. Neither did they match each other, said Maureen Bottrell, who testified that blocks would not perfectly match unless they were from the same batch.
Trace evidence analyst Linda Otterstatter also testified, saying that a hair found in the rope around Somvilai’s body when it was recovered from Runge Hollow Lake did not match Sackett, but it “was not dissimilar” from Somvilai’s hair.
“One would expect to find hairs from a person on that person or on items that were related to that person, so no we don’t send hairs on for that reason,” Otterstatter said.
