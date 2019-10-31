Day 9 of Erik Sackett trial: Jury begins deliberations

Attorneys on both sides of the first-degree intentional homicide trial of Erik Sackett made their last arguments Thursday before the jury retreated to begin deliberating.
La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke accused Erik Sackett Thursday of wanting to get rid of a problem and throwing Erin Somvilai away like garbage, while defense attorney Chris Zachar said the state failed to prove its case, and the possibilities were endless when it came to how she ended up in Runge Hollow Lake June 17, 2018.
The jury went into deliberations about 11:05 a.m. Thursday to decide whether Sackett is guilty or not guilty in the death of Somvilai.
Sackett, 39, was accused of killing 35-year-old Somvilai June 3, 2018, in her La Crosse home and disposing of her body in Runge Hollow Lake in Vernon County, near his family cabin.
Gruenke pointed to Sackett’s interviews with police as evidence of his guilt, saying Sackett lied and sent police on multiple wild goose chases instead of coming clean that he was with her that day.
“That’s what it looks like when somebody is guilty and trying to get away with it. Deny, deny, until you’re caught and then say, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s true,’” Gruenke said.
Sackett told police his relationship with Somvilai was casual, then testified she had proposed to him. He told police his sister would know more about Somvilai, then later testified he spent June 3 with her. He said that June 3, when they were on the phone, Somvilai wanted to talk about her car being broken down, when Somvilai’s texts were about their relationship.
“He was asked point blank, ‘The day she shows up at your house, did you go to her house Sunday?’ He didn’t even hesitate. He said no,” Gruenke said.
Gruenke said Sackett had the means, motive and opportunity to kill Somvilai, and was the only one who did. Sackett had access to concrete blocks, ropes and a truck to drive her body to a lake he knew well, Gruenke said.
He argued that Sackett saw Somvilai as a problem June 3. She showed up at his house unannounced and Sackett testified that she was trying to sabotage his new relationship. Text messages between the two from that day show Somvilai threatening to tell his probation agent he was violating terms of his supervision if he didn’t go to her.
Surveillance shows Sackett’s truck going to and from Somvilai’s apartment four times between June 3 and early June 4, Gruenke said.
“Erin was not just some runaway, drug addict, bad mom, like the defendant portrayed her when he talked to police. She’s not some person to just be thrown away, disposed of like garbage, in a lake,” Gruenke said.
Somvilai had a job, paid her rent, took care of her two kids and had a co-parenting relationship with her children’s fathers.
Zachar asked the jury to put emotion aside and consider the evidence, or lack thereof.
“We’ve heard some extraordinary claims, but we haven’t heard extraordinary evidence,” Zachar said.
Zachar argued that the state can’t be certain how Somvilai died, whether it was an accident, an overdose or a suicide or a homicide, and said, “That is the very definition of reasonable doubt.”
Zachar pointed out that the company that manufactured those concrete blocks made millions of them each year, that no surveillance shows Sackett’s truck in Vernon County, and ropes and chains are easily accessible.
Zachar argued that Somvilai suffered from major depression and had been expressing suicidal thoughts for months prior to her death, but authorities wanted a villain, wanted someone to blame, and turned to Sackett with what he described as “tunnel vision.”
“Mr. Sackett was targeted because he’s what you might call a ‘usual suspect.’ He’s been convicted of a crime. He’s on supervision. He wasn’t entirely forthcoming with police and we told you that up front,” Zachar said. “They assumed that this guy’s a dirtbag, so he must have done it.”
However, the motive doesn’t add up and they didn’t prove their case, he told the jury.
Zachar criticized investigators for not looking closer into Dr. David Onsrud — Somvilai’s physician and employer — and not checking alternative forms of transportation to Runge Hollow. Zachar said police didn’t ask her friends or family whether they gave her a ride to Runge Hollow after her body was found, they didn’t check with cab companies or with ride-sharing apps.
“The police in this case aren’t corrupt, but they are wrong. They made an assumption and they followed through on that,” Zachar said.
Zachar also pointed out that the state didn’t call Onsrud, whom the defense alleges was paying Somvilai to tie him up for his sexual gratification. Onsrud did not testify for either side.
