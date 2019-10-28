Day 6 of Erik Sackett trial: Sackett testifies, says he did not kill Erin Somvilai

Erin Somvilai visited Erik Sackett early June 4, 2018, at his home and came back later that day to leave a bottle of brandy, a photo and a note, according to Sackett, who took the stand Monday to tell his side of the story.
Sackett, 39, La Crosse, is on trial for first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Somvilai in La Crosse County Circuit Court. Sackett is accused of killing Somvilai in her La Crosse home June 3, 2018, and disposing of her body in Runge Hollow Lake in Vernon County, near his family's cabin.
Sackett's attorney Chris Zachar began by asking Sackett whether he killed Somvilai.
"No, I did not," Sackett said.
Sackett testified that he spent the day with Somvilai June 3 after she left and began threatening to hurt herself after finding him with another woman — a woman Sackett says Somvilai knew he had a relationship with.
When he got there, “the house was trashed,” he said. He suggested they get out of there, and Sackett drove Somvilai down to his cabin at Runge Hollow Lake, which Sackett described as one of Somvilai’s favorite places.
“This was her place of peace and relaxation,” Sackett said.
At first, Somvilai was upset because she learned when they got there that the cabin was for sale, he said. Then they talked, and Sackett thought she had calmed down. They went swimming.
“She said she couldn’t stay under the water and maybe she should fill her pockets with rocks,” Sackett said.
Sackett then decided they should leave, and he took her home, he said. He went to go get some food and went back to her. Later, he helped her unload her car and they dropped a swimming pool she’d purchased from Walmart and it made a thud, Sackett said.
Sackett also testified Somvilai asked to borrow his truck to transport her laundry, and later drove him home that night. He also said that during the night his phone's battery died.
Early Monday morning, Somvilai came and knocked on his window, asking him to come out. Sackett didn’t want to go and lied about his girlfriend being there.
“She let out a scream and took off,” Sackett said.
He went back to bed and got up at 4:15 a.m. when his digital alarm clock went off. He didn’t turn his phone on until half an hour later, he said.
Sackett says he and his girlfriend may have seen Somvilai that afternoon. He wasn’t sure, but testified that he did see a blonde woman driving a car matching Somvilai’s.
Sackett also testified that when he went home Monday afternoon, he found a gift from Somvilai.
“There on my desk was the bottle of brandy and the picture of me and Erin,” Sackett said, choking up as he identified the photo.
There was also a note from Somvilai, he said, in which she said he was No. 1.
Sackett testified that he later realized Somvilai had taken his burner phone and the spare keys to the cabin.
Sackett’s testimony differs from what he told police in the days after Somvilai was reported missing. Video of the interviews shown in court last week show Sackett telling investigators he last saw Somvilai the morning of June 3.
The trial took a recess just before noon.
