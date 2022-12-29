De Soto man accused of assault at campus area party

A 19-year-old De Soto man has been accused in an Oct. 29 assault that left the victim with a broken nose.

Cezar A. Garcia was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a felony count of substantial battery/intent to cause bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Garcia and the victim were at a party in the UW-La Crosse area, when the two encountered each other in a stairwell and Garcia accused the victim of walking on the wrong side. The victim told police Garcia continued to badger him about the incident and asked him if he wanted to "take this outside" and fight. The victim said he didn't want to fight and left the party with a friend.

The victim said Garcia and another male followed him outside and recorded him with a cell phone. He told police Garcia pulled him to the ground and that he was hit at least 10 times by Garcia and the other male. The victim said the blows caused significant bleeding to his nose, and he was taken to a local hospital.

The complaint says Garcia agreed to an in-person interview with police. Garcia said he and the victim exchanged unpleasantries during the party and the dispute continued outside. The complaint says Garcia admitted to striking the victim with an open hand, but only after he believed the victim was going to shove him. Garcia told police he didn't know the identity of the other male who allegedly struck the victim.

The complaint says police asked for Garcia's phone and recovered a two-second video of the victim being attacked. A second video reportedly shows the bloodied victim asking why he had been struck. Multiple people in the second video could be heard ridiculing the victim.

Garcia is free on a signature bond.

