De Soto middle schooler taken into custody for 'terroristic threats'
A De Soto middle schooler was taken into custody Friday after damaging school property and issuing threats.

According to Vernon County Sheriff John Spears, the superintendent for De Soto Area Schools contacted authorities Tuesday morning to report a seventh grader who had damaged school property and “was causing problems” at De Soto Middle/High School. A deputy from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office met with administration and the 12-year-old student in question Tuesday, and a deputy remained stationed at the school for the remainder of the week.

Following further investigation and the obtainment of additional information from the school, the student was taken into custody Jan. 17 and turned over to Vernon County Juvenile Court authorities. Charges are being sought for terroristic threats under Wisconsin statute 947.019.

Spears in a press release stressed the “importance of the statement ‘If you see/hear something, say something.’” Law enforcement presence will be increased at the school next week, Spears said, though “there is no immediate threat of safety for students or staff at this time.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

